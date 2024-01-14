Horror drug “Kush” turns users into “zombies”: many deaths every week

#Horror #drug #Kush #turns #users #zombies #deaths #week

Freetown (Sierra Leone) – The horror drug “Kush” is spreading on the streets of Sierra Leone. The dangerous drug cocktail consists of synthetic cannabis, cleaning products and poisonous plants. Human bones are also said to often be mixed in. Dozens of consumers die every week.

A young man stares at his hand while smoking kush. © JOHN WESSELS / AFP

A new drug is going around in the slums of Freetown (Sierra Leone). Kush was first discovered in 2020, is very addictive and, above all, deadly.

Thousands of slum dwellers are already addicted, reports the Telegraph newspaper. A “shot” costs just 10 euro cents and the substance is smoked. Users of the drug speak of long-lasting feelings of happiness, euphoria and a “hypnotic high”.

Outsiders are likely to be reminded of “zombies” when they see Kush consumers, Telegraph reports. “Lockless, with slumped shoulders, they shuffle aimlessly in circles. Many have no shoes, their feet are bare and swollen from infections,” the report says.

Drugs Dresden Customs confiscates ten ball bombs and triggers the use of explosives in Erfurt

In addition to psychological problems, many users are affected by swelling, infections and even open wounds. The long-term consequences of regular consumption are still completely unexplored.

However, the Kush high itself is far more deadly: it often happens that drug-induced users bang their heads against walls, run into traffic or jump out of windows or off high cliffs.

Nobody knows exactly what is contained in the green powder. Solid components are said to be the opiates fentanyl and tramadol, the disinfectant formalin, and synthetic cannabis. The other ingredients vary. According to the Daily Star newspaper, Kush is said to be “a mixture of herbs, toxic chemicals and even human bones.”

There are no official figures on drug deaths. According to conservative estimates, more than ten people die every week in connection with Kush in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. Bodies are found in the slums or on the streets almost every day.

Thousands of people are now said to be addicted to the cheap drug of death. Kush deaths are also said to have occurred in the neighboring countries of Liberia and Guinea.