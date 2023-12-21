Horror in a prison near Rome – a Bulgarian man strangled his Italian cellmate after a fight

A Bulgarian prisoner strangled his Italian cellmate with his bare hands in the Viterbo prison, Apennine media reported. It is a city 80 km away. north of Rome.

Our 22-year-old compatriot T.K. killed 49-year-old Sicilian Alessandro Salvaggio after a violent fight in the cell they shared. The alarm about what happened was filed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. It is not clear what sparked the argument that ended in the horrific scene. Although prison guards intervened immediately, medical help arrived when it was too late. The Italian died of suffocation.

He was convicted of drug trafficking but was in Viterbo prison on a two-year escape sentence. He had a wife and two children.

The reasons for the actions of the Bulgarian, who squeezed his hands around the neck of his cellmate until he was suffocated, are not clear. The 22-year-old man did not have a medical record with a psychiatric examination. According to Stefano Anastasia, warden for prisoners in the Lazio region, the victim and the killer even had a very good relationship before. “In prison, unfortunately, there are harsh conditions that lead to human suffering, and the result is sometimes terrible facts like this. It’s a tragedy,” Anastasia commented to the Italia news agency.

According to the provincial prison police union, at the time of the tragedy, there was only one warden for four sections on two floors with 200 inmates. According to union secretary Donato Capeche, the prison police themselves were under enormous stress at work.

