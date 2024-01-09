Horror in Izmir! Newlywed couple’s argument ended in murder

#Horror #Izmir #Newlywed #couples #argument #ended #murder

January 09, 2024

In Bornova district of Izmir, Şirin Bozkurt (47) stabbed her husband Fırat Bozkurt (43), whom she married 1 month ago, to death. Şirin Bozkurt and her 18-year-old son were detained.

The incident took place around 01.30 in an apartment in Kazım Dirik District. An argument broke out at home between petshop manager Fırat Bozkurt, who got married a month ago, and his wife Şirin Bozkurt, who is also a health technician and is in her third marriage. Allegedly; Şirin Bozkurt stabbed her husband Fırat Bozkurt in the chest.

Upon the notice of the neighbors who heard the noise, health and police teams were dispatched to the address. The police came to the house and found Fırat Bozkurt covered in blood. It was determined that Bozkurt lost his life.

Bozkurt’s body was taken to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute morgue for autopsy. It was learned that Şirin Bozkurt’s 18-year-old son from her ex-husband was at home at the time of the incident, and upon hearing the sounds, she ran to the living room and sent her child to his neighbor when he saw Fırat Bozkurt covered in blood. The police detained Şirin Bozkurt and her son. It was reported that Şirin Bozkurt and her son’s police proceedings are continuing.