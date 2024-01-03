Horror of Stabbing of South Korean Opposition Leader in the Middle of an Interview

#Horror #Stabbing #South #Korean #Opposition #Leader #Middle #Interview

A terrible incident occurred in South Korea (South Korea). South Korean opposition leader, Lee Jae Myung, was stabbed in the neck and suffered injuries.

As reported by AFP and Yonhap news agency, Tuesday (2/1/2024), Lee was attacked with a sharp object on the left side of his neck on Tuesday (2/1) morning, at around 10.27 local time. The attack occurred when Lee was conducting a question and answer session with journalists after he visited the construction site of a new airport in the Gadoek Island area, Busan.

Local television footage showed a man lunging at Lee and striking him in the neck with an object. Lee then collapsed as people rushed to help him.

A Yonhap news agency report said Lee remained conscious after being stabbed, but bleeding from his neck continued.

A photo taken from the scene showed Lee lying with a blood-stained handkerchief covering his wound.

Lee was rushed to a local hospital about 20 minutes after the attack occurred.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator of the stabbing, whose identity is not yet known, was arrested at the scene. The moment the perpetrator was arrested was caught on local television cameras, which showed a number of police throwing the perpetrator to the ground.

The identity of the perpetrator has not been revealed to the public. However, a number of photos released by local media show the perpetrator as a man in his 50s or 60s, who appears to be wearing some kind of hat or paper crown with Lee’s name on it.

One of Lee’s supporters, Jin Jeong Hwa, who was at the scene and broadcast live the moment of the visit, told that there were around two dozen police at the location when the attack occurred. According to Jin, the perpetrator was quickly neutralized by a number of men including police at the location.

The motive behind the attack on Lee is not yet clear. Local media report Busan Ilbo said the perpetrator refused to answer police questions about his motive.

Lee Jae Myung Suffers 1 Cm Torn Wound

After the attack occurred and the perpetrator was neutralized, Lee was transported by ambulance and then taken to Pusan ​​National University Hospital by helicopter. A Yonhap news agency report said Lee was bleeding but remained conscious when he was evacuated from the scene.

A Busan Police official reported that Lee suffered a “one-centimeter laceration on his neck.” There has been no confirmation from the hospital regarding the details of Lee’s injuries.

“He is still conscious and only experiencing a little bleeding,” said the local police official, as quoted by local media Chosun Ilbo.

