Horror! Technology Boss Falls and Dies in Front of Employees

A terrible accident on stage makes the CEO technology company Vistex, Sanjay Jhah, passed away. Meanwhile, the President of Vistex, Vishwanath Raju Datla, suffered serious injuries.

Vistex is a cloud company founded by Sanjay in 1999. Recently, there was a company party event which was celebrated lively. As an attraction, Sanjay and Raju took to the stage using an iron box, in front of the employees. Don’t forget that fireworks are also lit.

However, there was a problem with the rope supporting the iron box so they both fell from a height of 4.5 meters. The box tilted to one side and it looked like someone had fallen head first. The audience, who were employees, were immediately shocked to see this.

As quoted detikINET from the New York Post, Tuesday (23/1/2024) Sanjay died while Raju is currently in critical condition in hospital. The authorities are currently investigating this case to find out the exact cause.

Vistex is based in the United States, but the company’s two-day 25th anniversary celebration was held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, India. “Shah and Raju being let out of the iron cage was planned to kick off the celebrations,” Vistex said.

“Suddenly one of the two cables attached to the iron cage came loose. Both fell and landed on the hard platform and that caused many injuries,” said local police.

Vistex is headquartered in Illinois specializing in revenue management solutions and services. With 20 global offices and more than 2,000 employees, the company serves leading brands such as GM, Barilla and Bayer.

