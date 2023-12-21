Horta Osório and Warburg prepare six billion offer for Altice Portugal | Telecommunications

#Horta #Osório #Warburg #prepare #billion #offer #Altice #Portugal #Telecommunications

North American private capital manager Warburg Pincus and Portuguese banker António Horta Osório, former leader of Credit Suisse and Lloyds Bank, are preparing an offer that could reach six billion euros for the telecommunications assets of the Altice group in Portugal.

The news was released this evening by the newspaper Financial Timeswhich cites sources close to the process.

If the offer is confirmed, this is yet another proposal in the race for assets that Altice will have for sale, which includes the telecommunications operation in Portugal owned by Meo.

The British newspaper, specializing in economic and financial matters, recalls that, since leaving Credit Suisse at the request of the remaining board of directors of the Swiss financial institution for violating confinement rules during the pandemic, the former president of Santander in Portugal has kept out of the public spotlight. He is currently an advisor to the Italian Mediabanca and Cerebus, as well as a director in several other companies. Since 2022, he has been non-executive chairman of Bial’s board of directors.

According to the FTwhich does not identify the sources, Horta Osório is more than an advisor in Warburg’s potential offer, assuming himself as a partner of the manager and “could take on a role in the business” if the acquisition takes place.

The newspaper also recalls that Altice is open to proposals to purchase part of its assets until the beginning of January, with the interest of Apollo and Saudi Telecom already known.

Time is running against Patrick Drahi, founder and leader of the Altice group, faced with a debt of 60 billion dollars accumulated by the group that has a presence in several countries, in addition to Portugal. It will be the assets in this country, in France, the USA and Israel that will be on Drahi’s priority sales list.

Warburg, which managed to raise 17 billion euros in capital recently, contextualizes the FT, has been making a series of investments in the areas of telecommunications and technology, including T-Mobile, in a deal that values ​​this Dutch company at 5.1 billion euros. In 2019, it had already paid another six billion euros for the acquisition of the satellite company Inmarsat.