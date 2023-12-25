Hospicie is a ‘home away from home’ for young people with incurable cancer

#Hospicie #home #home #young #people #incurable #cancer

But, for some people, offering this physical structure is a difficulty. The reasons can be varied: distance from the hospital, size of the house, property situation, lack of family structure. It is with a focus on these patients that hospice works.

The hospice rooms are large, well lit and equipped Image: Camila Corsini/UOL

“Imagine some families who live in places, for example, where five people sleep in one room. How can someone with pain, discomfort and other symptoms be in that situation?”, says Sidnei Epelman.

In the space, the patient can consult with a dentist, speech therapist, nutritionist, physiotherapist and social worker in the comfort of the hospice.

Even with the services also offered in the outpatient clinic, being hospitalized makes this assistance possible without the patient needing to deprive themselves of good sleep to leave home early, because they live far away, or exposing their weakened health on crowded transport.

Pain control is the goal

The hospice stay is not lifelong. Despite not having a maximum length of stay, the idea is for the patient to have their condition stabilized and return home — this could take a few days or even months. And this cycle can be repeated.