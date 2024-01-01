Hospitals in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean are entering the red

Monday morning, the Health Index tool, which paints a real-time portrait of the situation in emergencies in Quebec, classified Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean at the “very high” stage in terms of the occupancy rate. of its centers and their waiting times.

In the last ten days of 2023, while almost the entire province was grappling with a precarious situation in hospitals, the region did well with five days at “normal” capacity and five others at “high” capacity. “.

However, the situation changed during the night from Sunday to Monday. Emergencies in Saguenay and Jeannoise have seen their burden increase. Here is the state of the situation in each establishment as of January 1, 2024, according to data made available at 11 a.m.

Jonquière hospital (at 150% capacity)

  • Number of people in emergency: 46
  • Average waiting time: 7 hours and 2 minutes
  • Average length of stay for patients on stretchers: 16 hours and 58 minutes
  • Functional stretchers: 16
  • Stretchers occupied: 24

Roberval hospital (at 115% capacity)

  • Number of people in emergency: 23
  • Average waiting time: 3 hours
  • Average length of stay for patients on stretchers: 10 hours and 1 minute
  • Functional stretchers: 13
  • Stretchers occupied: 15

Chicoutimi hospital (at 105% capacity)

  • Number of people in emergency: 62
  • Average waiting time: 5 hours and 6 minutes
  • Average length of stay for patients on stretchers: 15 hours and 21 minutes
  • Functional stretchers: 41
  • Stretchers occupied: 43

Dolbeau-Mistassini hospital (at 90% capacity)

  • Number of people in emergency: 16
  • Average waiting time: 2 hours and 34 minutes
  • Average length of stay for patients on stretchers: 7 hours and 11 minutes
  • Functional stretchers: 10
  • Stretchers occupied: 9
Alma hospital (at 53% capacity)

  • Number of people in emergency: 27
  • Average waiting time: 4 hours and 46 minutes
  • Average length of stay for patients on stretchers: 12 hours and 1 minute
  • Functional stretchers: 17
  • Stretchers occupied: 9

