Hospitals on the front lines in the south face the risk of closure

Hospitals front lines south face risk closure

Al-Akhbar newspaper reported, “At a time when the Ministry of Health is spending money on operating a health emergency room and training workers and hospitals to confront a war that did not happen, hospitals on the front lines in southern Lebanon are facing the risk of closure due to their inability to secure their most basic needs, while the Ministry is content with rounds and visits that end.” Mostly by making promises, including Minister Firas Abyad’s tour today of the health sector in the South and Nabatieh governorates to see its readiness and research ways to support it.”

She pointed out that “for four months in the line of fire, government hospitals were not asked about their needs in light of the difficult circumstances they are going through. Today, like the front, they are in a state of war. There is no “production” to carry out medical duties as before, with the decline in the percentage of Most of the beds are occupied to a minimum due to the proximity of some of them to the sites of clashes, such as Mays al-Jabal Hospital, which is located approximately 500 meters from the border with occupied Palestine. On the other hand, payment is still “operational,” according to what the newspaper quoted the hospital director, Hussein Yassin, as there are unavoidable operational costs, including securing employees’ salaries and fuel, on which the hospital’s fate today depends: it can either continue or stop service. Note that it is “a central hospital, serving 23 villages inhabited by about 150,000 people,” according to its director.

The newspaper pointed out that, “Indeed, the government hospital was almost the first to go out of medical service after the diesel ran out of its tanks and the power went out, either due to rationing or because of the Israeli bombing that led the day before yesterday to a complete blackout in the area, had it not been for the municipality’s insurance of three.” Thousands of liters of diesel to keep it running.”

The hospital director, Yassin, does not know how much this amount will be used, but he knows that the disbursement will be “with a dropper, because we need 1,000 liters of diesel every 24 hours on normal days,” and today this has become a luxury. While what remains in the hospital fund reserve is sufficient to cover the salaries of employees and workers “this month only. After that, I do not know what to do,” calling on the Ministry of Health to provide financial assistance to employees to ensure that they continue to carry out their medical duties, according to “Al-Akhbar.”

If Mays Hospital was the first to announce that it had reached the brink of crisis, this does not mean that the rest of the government hospitals on the front line are in a better condition, including the Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil hospitals, according to what the newspaper reported.

The newspaper quoted the director of Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital, Tawfiq Faraj, as saying, “We are on the way.”

As is the case in most hospitals, the scarcity of diesel hinders work, and if it becomes severe, may lead to its final closure. Therefore, this issue takes on the utmost importance and hospitals seek to remedy it, even through donations or aid, especially since the aspect related to securing supplies is “solved” after the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with international organizations, decided to provide most hospitals with what they need. As for diesel fuel, Faraj points out that “the Union of Municipalities in the region helps with a small amount when needed.” As for the rest of the parts, “We await God’s relief, and if we continue today, it is from living flesh.”

“American seriousness” in preventing the expansion of the war..

In addition, Al-Jumhuriya newspaper quoted European diplomatic sources as saying that fears about the war are “justified given the severity of the confrontations (at the southern border), which may keep the possibility of war alive, but given what is happening in the back rooms of this conflict, a wide-scale war “Unlikely so far, and the United States of America, as well as France, played a major role in weakening this possibility.”

The sources drew attention to the fact that “widespread opportunities for war were possible during the first days of the war in Gaza, but the supposed regional and international parties to this war realized its horrors and devastating consequences in advance, avoided them, and prevented even causing a miscalculation that could ignite the war.”

One of the officials confirmed to Al-Jumhuriya that the possibilities of widespread war remain as long as the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon continues, while Lebanese diplomatic sources spoke to Al-Jumhuriya about what they called “American seriousness in preventing the expansion of the war,” and revealed part of a meeting with an envoy. Not long ago, a prominent European representative stressed that “things in the region are controlled under the roof of mutual fear between all parties to the conflict, whether those directly involved in the war, or the countries supporting them from behind, of sliding into a regional war that is not possible.” Any party to it must estimate the extent of its catastrophic repercussions, as well as the extent of the damage it will cause, not only to the interests of the countries of the region, but also at the international level in general.”