Hostages in Gaza will receive medicine – Israeli Prime Minister’s Office

The agreement “will allow the importation of medicine for hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” said a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

On October 7, Palestinian militants took about 250 hostages in an unprecedented attack in southern Israel, of whom 132 remain captive, although 25 of them are believed to have died, according to Israel.

The families of the hostages have launched a high-profile campaign to get the government to do more to free the hostages.

On Tuesday, a campaign group called the Forum for Families of Hostages and the Missing published a report saying the captives were in poor health, with some suffering from complex illnesses and others injured.

“All the hostages are in grave danger, no time can be wasted,” the group said in a report.

About 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed when Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities and a music festival on October 7, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy the group and launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that reduced much of the Gaza Strip to rubble and enclave, killing at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.

