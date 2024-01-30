Hot! Israel Attacks Syria Again, 7 People Killed

#Hot #Israel #Attacks #Syria #People #Killed

Damascus –

The Israeli military has again launched air strikes on neighboring Syria, targeting bases believed to be used by Hezbollah and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. At least seven people, including a number of pro-Iran fighters, were killed as a result of the attack.

As reported AFP and Al ArabiyaTuesday (30/1/2024), Israel’s latest attack on Syrian territory was revealed by the Syrian conflict monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has many sources in the field.

“Israeli strikes targeted bases belonging to Hezbollah and Iran’s (Revolutionary Guard Corps), killing seven people,” said the director of the Syrian Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, in a statement.

Abdel Rahman stated that several pro-Iran fighters were killed in the attack that hit the Sayyida Zeinab area, south of Damascus, on Monday (29/1) local time.

Two of the dead were Syrians, including a security guard for an Iranian officer. Abdel Rahman added that it was not clear whether there were civilians among the dead.

The Syrian Defense Ministry, in a separate statement, reported an “airstrike” allegedly orchestrated by Israel. It was stated that the attack struck at around 13.00 local time and targeted several locations in the area south of Damascus.

In its statement, the Syrian Defense Ministry said “a number of Iranian advisors” were killed but later revised the statement by removing the mention of Iranian advisors.

