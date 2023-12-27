#Hot #Topics #InternetMainland #female #Peninsula #Omakase #angry #criticized #store #charging #excessively #Netizens #responded

Hot Topics on the Internet｜Mainland female Peninsula Omakase got angry and criticized the store for charging excessively. Netizens responded: See it clearly for yourself

Since the rise of Omakase chefs’ forums, I have heard people introduce different Omakase restaurants from time to time, because each one is different depending on the season and the chef’s style. Omakase mostly provides meals with different prices for customers to choose from, so it can be said that there are ordinary meals and expensive meals. Earlier, a mainland woman shared that when she traveled to Hong Kong, she helped Omakase at the Peninsula Hotel, but she was furious afterwards. She first complained that the online price was not consistent with the actual price, and then she was charged extra for adding sushi. Feeling extremely dissatisfied. The post sparked heated discussions among a large number of netizens, and some netizens accused the perpetrator of being a Daxiangli.

A mainland woman shared that when she traveled to Hong Kong, she helped Omakase at the Peninsula Hotel, but she was very upset afterwards. (Picture source: Stills from the movie “Love in the City”)

Mainland female helper Peninsula Omakase was very angry afterwards

Many people love omakase, and I often see people on social platforms introducing the differences between omakase in different restaurants, so that fans can choose and analyze it for themselves. Earlier, when a mainland woman visited Hong Kong, she made a special trip to dine at an omakase in the Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Unexpectedly, she was extremely dissatisfied with the dining experience. Afterwards, she even said, “This omakase in Hong Kong has become the best.” I posted a post with the title “The first restaurant I blocked” and angrily accused this restaurant of charging arbitrary fees.

Lishu Restaurant 2 is dissatisfied with the extra charge for adding sushi

The victim listed the two sins of the restaurant in the article. First, she said that when making a reservation, “it showed 800 per person.” At that time, she thought “it’s OK, but it’s a bit too cheap.” Unexpectedly, when she saw the actual menu at the restaurant, ” There are only two sets of 2880/2280.” In addition, she also mentioned that her brother was not full at the time and “asked the chef to prepare a few pieces of sushi, and the chef readily agreed.” However, when paying the bill, she found that “the additional sushi will not be charged.” Why didn’t you tell me when you made it? You only told me when you paid for it?” The victim said angrily, “It’s the first time I see omakase and I need to pay extra to add a few more. I have eaten at more than ten or twenty omakase and never encountered this problem.” He even threatened, ” I’m really speechless and blocked! I’ve blocked this place.”

Netizens denounced the victim, Daxiangli: Do you think you are eating at a buffet?

The victim’s post attracted a lot of heated discussion among netizens. A large number of netizens criticized the victim, Daxiangli. They first responded that the $800 she saw might be the price of the deposit, or the “price of lunch”, pointing out that “you ordered it.” It’s time to see clearly.” Although the victim later left a message saying, “800 is the deposit, I got it wrong,” but he still didn’t understand why “Is there a fee for adding two more tickets?” Some netizens retorted, “Please go to Japan to eat, the general didn’t say I would treat you to a meal.” It must cost money.” “I’ve never seen a restaurant where it’s free to add a ticket.” “It’s free only if the chef says it himself.” Some people even mocked and said, “It doesn’t cost money to add a ticket? How about catching up with Omakase’s transformation into a high-end self-service restaurant.”

The original article was published on AM730