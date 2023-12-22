Hot Topics on the Internet｜Mainland women criticize Hong Kong for not being able to afford all the food and drinks and not being able to eat well + the staff at famous stores. Netizens agree: You must say XX!

#Hot #Topics #InternetMainland #women #criticize #Hong #Kong #afford #food #drinks #eat #staff #famous #stores #Netizens #agree

From time to time, we see mainlanders coming to Hong Kong and thinking that Hong Kong people do not respect them, or even treat them differently, for various reasons. Earlier, a mainland girl said that she came to Hong Kong for a business trip, but she was extremely dissatisfied with the whole trip. In addition to the fact that the food in Hong Kong is expensive and ordinary and not as good as the food in the mainland, she also because One incident almost led to a shouting match with the staff in a famous store! Her experience attracted the approval of a large number of mainland netizens, and they all angrily criticized that if they want Hong Kong people to pay attention to them, they must take the initiative to talk about XX?

Earlier, a mainland girl said that she came to Hong Kong for a business trip, but the whole trip made her extremely dissatisfied. (Image source: Xiaohongshu)

After coming to Hong Kong for a business trip, a mainland woman wrote a post criticizing Hong Kong food for being expensive and mediocre.

Earlier, a mainland girl passed through Hong Kong on a business trip. She said that she would see Hong Kong food recommended by others on Xiaohongshu from time to time, but this time she came to Hong Kong and she was always disappointed. She said that she thought it was safe to follow other people’s recommendations, but she learned that the so-called Internet celebrity restaurant was not only “twice as expensive” as other restaurants, “there were also queues, and the attitude of the waiters was not good.” He also pointed out that although the food at the roadside stalls is quite delicious, “no matter how delicious it is, it is just a bowl of beef offal soup, but it will not be so delicious that it can fly to the sky.” He also compared Hong Kong’s food with that of the mainland. Think there’s nothing special about it at all.

Food is expensive and hard to eat. Famous store’s insurance and employees are arguing with each other

In addition to the expensive and ordinary Internet celebrity stores, she also believes that prices in Hong Kong are very high and the price-performance ratio is extremely low. Those criticized include “Bakehouse”, which is also very popular in Hong Kong. “If this store returns to the Mainland, it will close down at least in Hangzhou.” They are also dissatisfied that the ice cream truck charges $13 for a cup of soft ice cream. Not only did she have many opinions on food, but she also encountered unpleasant experiences while walking around. The victim said that when she was shopping for LV, the attitude of the store clerk was extremely bad. “There was even a guy at the counter who pretended not to understand Mandarin and was scolded by me in English. , I took out the bag and gave it to me to try”, and the price is “not as cheap as the duty-free ones in the Mainland.”

Mainland netizens echoed the sentiment and angrily criticized Hong Kong people for pretending not to understand Mandarin.

At the end of the article, the victim lamented that she only stayed in Hong Kong for two days and then left. “I can’t bear to do anything wrong to myself.” This shows that she has a very bad impression of Hong Kong. After learning about her experience, many mainland netizens left messages expressing their sympathy. One netizen described eating in Hong Kong as “spending the most money to eat the most unpalatable food” and “there is really no good Cantonese food in Hong Kong.” ”. He also pointed out that he didn’t understand the so-called Internet celebrity stores in Hong Kong, “I don’t even know why they queue up.” He also angrily criticized Hong Kong people for often pretending not to understand Mandarin, “I went to many stores pretending not to understand Mandarin,” and “Give me an innocent look. can you speak English”, and even claimed that “they just don’t know the current combat capabilities of the mainland.”

The original article was published on AM730