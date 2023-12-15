#Hot #Topics #InternetThe #female #Hong #Kong #drifter #praises #Hong #Kong #people #cute #mainlanders #wrong #point #expensive

Hot Topics on the Internet｜The female Hong Kong drifter praises Hong Kong people for being so cute, but the mainlanders are wrong and point out: the things they use are so expensive!

Conflicts between China and Hong Kong are common, but sometimes it is really hard to predict what will trigger a war of words. Earlier, a mainland girl who came to Hong Kong to study for a master’s degree posted a post on a social platform. She pointed out that when she was living in Hong Kong, she noticed that men, women, and children on the street all had a common characteristic, so she posted a post praising Hong Kong people for being super cute and cute. Girlish heart, I didn’t expect that some mainland netizens were also dissatisfied. Some people even left a bitter message saying that the things used by Hong Kong people are very expensive. I wonder what Hong Kong people think?

A mainland girl who came to Hong Kong to study for a master’s degree posted an article on a social platform. She pointed out that when she was living in Hong Kong, she noticed that men and women on the street had the same characteristics when they were young, so she posted a post praising Hong Kong people for being super cute and girly. (Picture source: ViuTV “IT Dog” stills)

The female Hong Kong drifter praises Hong Kong people for her 1 characteristic: she is super cute, both men and women, old and young, have girlish hearts.

There are countless situations that cause netizens in China and Hong Kong to scold each other, but sometimes it is really hard to predict what will happen over which people will go to war. Earlier, a girl from the Mainland who came to Hong Kong to study for a master’s degree posted a post on a social platform, pointing out “how cute Hong Kong people are” because when she was walking on the streets of Hong Kong, she observed a very cute phenomenon, saying that Hong Kong people “No matter how old you are, whether you are a man or a woman, you will hang dolls on your body, wear cartoon clothes, and carry a pink schoolbag.” He praised this behavior as “using various peripherals as decoration of life” and made girls excited.

Netizens share cute pictures of Hong Kong and threaten Hong Kong people: they all love themselves

Along with the post, the victim also included several pictures. In the pictures, you can see a woman wearing a “Miffy” top, a man with a backpack carrying a “Snoopy” doll, and his brother “Luigi” hanging on a “Mario” ” truck, and she also shared that when she was applying for a Hong Kong ID card, “there were more than a dozen Bubble Marts placed at the staff’s window” and “there were dolls in the camera lens.” Some netizens have shared cute pictures, including a workplace filled with “Donald Duck” and other Disney dolls, an all-pink wrestling gym, and a minibus filled with their favorite style decorations. They can’t help but say that Hong Kong people “are all I love my job.”

Mainland netizens made the wrong point and left an angry message: What they use is so expensive!

Although a large number of netizens agree that Hong Kong people are indeed very childlike, and both men and women, old and young, will bring some cute things with them, and praise that “if you like cute things regardless of age, you can love them whenever you want”, but there are still some netizens Wrong focus. Some mainland netizens were shocked to say that the dolls hanging in Hong Kong people’s handbags are “all genuine”. They even commented bitterly that “the little ones are all expensive”, implying that Hong Kong people “use these things so expensive!” It attracted many netizens to like it.

The original article was published on AM730