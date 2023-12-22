Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged: AcceleRacers Expansion Pack, neuer Patch mit Cross-Play – News

#Hot #Wheels #Unleashed #Turbocharged #AcceleRacers #Expansion #Pack #neuer #Patch #mit #CrossPlay #News

Milestone is not only providing Hot Wheels fans with a new game expansion just before the holidays, but is also delivering many improvements and cross-play functionality with a new patch.



ZoomHot Wheels Unleashed 2 – TurbochargedAll imagesHot Wheels fans can experience even more fun with the little speedsters around the holidays. With the AcceleRacers Expansion Pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, available for EUR 9.99, four of the most iconic vehicles from the AcceleRacers animated series enter the race: the agile Chicane from Karma Eiss, the powerful Rat-ified from Mitchell “Monkey” Mclurg from the Metal Maniacs, the modern supercar-like Spine Buster by Mark Wylde and the stylish Vert’s.

The new Acceledrome level provides the perfect backdrop to accelerate with the new additions. Hot races take place in a large, multi-story cave carved into the rock, with the Wheel of Power illuminating the entire underground base. There are also two customization sets with profile icons, card backgrounds and tags. The AcceleRacers Expansion Pack is already included in the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Deluxe Edition and Legendary Edition as well as in the Season Pass Vol. 1.

In addition, the latest patch ensures fewer problems and more fun. In addition to bug fixes and optimizations, there are also new features such as support for VRR on PlayStation 5 and cross-play. Lobbies will no longer automatically close after a race if there are at least 4 players in them. Instead of having to go through the matchmaking procedure again, the voting phase starts instead.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – PS4 (01.08), PS5 (01.007), Xbox One (1.0.0.8.) Xbox Series S/X (1.0.0.8), EPIC, STEAM-Changelog:

-Added support for cross platform party: players can now pair their Epic Games account and create parties with their friends, even if they are playing on different platforms.

-Added support for persistent lobbies: the online lobbies are not dismantled at the end of the races if there are more than four players.

We want to delve a bit more into the first two points. Regarding the full cross-play, as the name suggests you can now play with other players across all platforms even in the same party. Since Hot Wheels Unleashed 2  Turbocharged relies on Epic services, once you launch the game you need to connect your console or Steam account to your Epic Games account (if you dont know how to do it, check here for the web and here for consoles). Youll be asked to create an Epic Games account if you dont haveone. Its very simple and once youve done it, you can invite friends from all the other platforms who have done the same. The matchmaking will then proceed as usual.

The other point is the lobbys persistence. We listened to the community and revised it to offer a more long-lasting experience. From now on, lobbies wont be dismantled if they have at least four players in them: after a race, if there are enough players, you wont face the matchmaking again but instead go to the voting phase.

-Improved online replica: the interaction with some objects and obstacles is now client-side, so that the collisions should be more consistent.

-Improved the behavior of the collision between the vehicles and the side walls of the track: the vehicles are still slowed down, but it should now be easier to move away from the walls.

-Added riding aids for the Drift Master game mode in the Hot Wheels Creature Rampage.

-Modified the tuning of online rewards: they are now assigned more fairly to all the players depending on their final positions in the race.

-Fixed a bug with the handling of the Mad Manga and the Corvette C8.R vehicles.

-Fixed Mini Cooper S total charges both in the collection and in vehicle management (Stock/Ultimate).

-Fixed an issue with the point counter UI in Drift Master Split Screen mode.

-Fixed the DLC vehicles being displayed in the online Car Selection page, despite them being uninstalled.

-Demo Derby Online: fixed the issue regarding the x2 multiplier being on screen without the multiplier actually being taken; weve also fixed the issue where the score obtained after an interaction with another user was not displayed.

-Fixed the issue that showed transparent HUD widget background during races with HDR enabled.

-(Playstation 5) Added support for the Variable Refresh Rate functionality

-Minor fixes to the UI.

Tags: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Acceleracers Expansions Pack, infos, video, trailer, patch, update, PS4 (01.08), PS5 (01.008), Xbox One (1.0.0.8.) Xbox Series S/X (1.0.0.8), EPIC, STEAM

News on the topic