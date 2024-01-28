Hotel from classic film The Shining becomes part horror museum | Movies & Series

Part of the American Stanley Hotel, which became world famous through Stephen King’s book The Shining, becomes a horror museum. The state of Colorado and production company Blumhouse believe this is the case The Hollywood Reporter agreed to meet.

Blumhouse will curate a semi-permanent exhibition for the hotel in Colorado. The horror genre is central to this. The studio has been with Get Out, Halloween in Paranormal Activity very successful in the genre.

The book The Shining from 1977 is about a writer who is slowly going crazy in a remote hotel. The story was made even more famous by Stanley Kubrick’s 1981 film of the same name, starring Jack Nicholson.

King found inspiration while staying at the Estes Park hotel in 1974. Kubrick did not shoot there, but he modeled the set after the Stanley Hotel.

In any case, the new museum will exhibit many objects from Blumhouse’s films. The state of Colorado hopes that the producer’s initiative will develop into a popular attraction for horror fans.

