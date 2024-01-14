Hou Youyi returns to the role of mayor to inspect the Tongxing Road Crossing Zhongshan Highlands Underpass Project | Battle for the Presidency | Important News

#Hou #Youyi #returns #role #mayor #inspect #Tongxing #Road #Crossing #Zhongshan #Highlands #Underpass #Project #Battle #Presidency #Important #News

The presidential election ended yesterday. The mayor of New Taipei CityHou YouyiI failed to ask for leave to challenge the position. I will “return to work” today to inspect municipal construction. In the afternoon, I will go to Xizhi to learn about the crossing of Tongxing Road.highwayThe progress of the underground tunnel project and instructions to pay attention to construction safety. Director of Works Zhu Huimei said that after it is opened to traffic in the future, it will ease the traffic flow on Zhongxing Road and will also serve as a shortcut to the entrance ramp to the south of Zhongshan High School.

When briefing on the progress of the project, Wang Yixiang, director of the New Engineering Department, said that a highway lane overflow occurred during construction in November 2020. The construction team redesigned the geological modification plan, from a homogeneous improvement to a low-pressure above and high-pressure below method, taking into account the highway. Traffic safety. Although the project is only 290 meters long, due to changes in construction methods, the budget has increased to 1.57 billion yuan and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Wang Yixiang said that the engineering team adopted the “tube power construction method” to penetrate the Zhongshan Highlands underground, and currently has a total of 5 projects. When the first reference pipe was advanced, it was found that there were many rails, steel wires and other items left over from the highway widening project mixed underground, causing damage to the machinery and delaying the construction period. After the team studied it, they will switch to manual advancement from the rear to remove obstacles, and then communicate with the front The machine tool tubes are pushed together to speed up the project.

Zhu Huimei said that the Tongxing Road underpass project can create a road parallel to Zhongxing Road to disperse the traffic flow. In the future, the traffic flow from Datong Road to Taipei can be transferred to Tongxing Road and then connected to the south ramp of Kangning Street, eliminating the need to go through Zhongxing Road, Kangning Street and Jilin Street. , which will help alleviate the traffic congestion problem in the area behind the community.

Hou Youyi said that in cooperation with the Ministry of TransportGaogong BureauAn entrance ramp to the south of Kangning Street in Zhongshan Gao has been added. The city government has successively completed the widening projects of Jilin Street and Kangning Street in Xizhi Phase 1 and Phase 2. In the future, there will be Phase 3 of Kangning Street, as well as the Tongxing Road crossing underground tunnel inspected today. In addition, the Xidong MRT main trail project, which started last month, is expected to widen Jilin Street and Fude 3rd Road, which are 6 to 8 meters wide, to 16 meters. Through one road project after another, Xizhi will be optimized. Transportation and human environment.

Hou Youyi said that the Tongxing Road underground tunnel project has a pedestrian passage that can connect the entrance and exit of the future Xidong MRT SB12 station. At the same time, it will prepare a co-constructed infrastructure project for the Xidong MRT and play the role of a pioneer project for the “Xidong MRT”. Facing the complex strata and various unknown obstacles under the highway, we hope that the project will be completed as scheduled and on schedule while taking safety and quality into consideration. New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi went to Xizhi today to learn about the progress of the Tongxing Road crossing expressway underpass project and reminded the engineering staff to pay attention to construction safety. Reporter Qiu Ruijie/Photography New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi (first from right) went to Xizhi today to learn about the progress of the Tongxing Road crossing expressway underpass project and listened to a briefing by Wang Yixiang, director of the new engineering department. Reporter Qiu Ruijie/Photograph New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi (front left) went to Xizhi today to learn about the progress of the Tongxing Road crossing expressway underpass project and reminded the engineering staff to pay attention to construction safety. Reporter Qiu Ruijie/Photography New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi (front right) went to Xizhi today to learn about the progress of the Tongxing Road crossing expressway underpass project and listened to a briefing by Works Director Zhu Huimei (front left). Reporter Qiu Ruijie/Photography New Taipei City Mayor Hou Youyi went to Xizhi today to learn about the progress of the Tongxing Road crossing expressway underpass project and reminded the engineering staff to pay attention to construction safety.Reporter Qiu Ruijie/Photography

