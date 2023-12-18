house arrest granted for money laundering Grupo Milenio

#house #arrest #granted #money #laundering #Grupo #Milenio

A control judge granted Roberto Borge Angulo, former governor of Quintana Roo, house arrest in the process against him for money laundering; However, he will remain in informal prison because he is also linked to proceedings for the crime of organized crime.

A control judge imposed confinement on him at home, under the condition that he wear an electronic bracelet and cover a guarantee of 10 million pesosconfirmed members of the legal team leading the defense of the former governor.

The defense of the former governor alleged that there is jurisprudence that allows this change of precautionary measure, when He has already spent two years in detentionan argument accepted by the judge.

The former governor was arrested on June 4, 2017 in Panama and extradited to Mexico on January 4 of the following year, since then he has been interned in the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation of AyalaMorelos.

In this money laundering case, the Attorney General’s Office requested a sentence of 15 years in prison for selling State land through brokers at undervalued prices, causing a damage to the coffers for 900 million pesos.

Borge will remain in jail for organized crime

Currently, the only obstacle that keeps Borge Angulo deprived of liberty is the criminal procedure for organized crime, issued in March of this year, which is based on the irregular sale of state land.

There is also a process against the former governor for irregular performance of public officefor the allegedly improper delivery of transportation concessions, for which there is no preventive detention.

Likewise, in the common jurisdiction, there are two accusations related to the alleged improper payments through the parastatal Vipsa.

LENGTH/MO