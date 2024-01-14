House close to collapse, put up for sale for 75,000 euros in a town in Transylvania: “Not even rats stay there, it looks like after the war” PHOTO

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 9:59 p.m

The house for which 75,000 euros is requested, with the related land

“Unique opportunity! House and land for sale in zone 0 of the city of Alba Iulia”, thus begins an advertisement of an owner, who asks 75,000 euros for the house and land. From the photos it is easy to see that the building is close to collapse and needs to be demolished.

“The house has 2 rooms with an area of ​​45 square meters, the total built area of ​​the house is 55 square meters and the land is 163 square meters. The house was built of brick in 1970. The price is 75,000 euros and is easily negotiable,” the seller claims.

The ad sparked heated comments online given the condition of the home, with some claiming it was likely a hoax.

PHOTO

“Some people ask for a wheelbarrow of money when for the same price or cheaper you buy land and build a new house or buy a ready-made one,” claims one person.

“Give 75,000 to demolish. It costs you more to demolish and then you have costs to store the rubble and mess resulting from the demolition. You reach 85,000 euros. You end up paying over 520 euros as if it were in Dubai!”, says another resident of Alba Iulia. Someone else tells the seller to cut two more zeros, so “mildly debatable”, and another commenter claims that the last zero was probably crossed by mistake.

PHOTO

“You’re basically buying a piece of land in the Zero Zone, at a New York price, where you can’t really build anything except with double the permits normally required,” says another person.

“The rats don’t stay there either, sorry bro… but it looks like after the war. What are you asking for that money???? Maybe 7,500 euros would be fine,” says another internet user.

PHOTO

Real estate prices have also registered significant increases in Alba Iulia, in the last year. The average price of renting an apartment in the center of Alba Iulia is around 260 euros, and in the peripheral areas the price is around 200 euros.

As for apartment prices, in the city center they start at 1,200 euros per square meter, while in the peripheral areas, the price is around 950 euros per square meter.

