House Flipper 2 is out

Empyrean studio delivered one of Playway’s best simulators in 2018. House Flipper dealt with a simple but familiar topic for many of us: home renovation. The players not only had to clean, but they also had to renovate and remodel apartment buildings with the help of all kinds of tools and machines, and even the interior decoration was waiting for them.

The Poles have just finished with the game’s sequel, House Flipper 2 has arrived on Steam. Here, the first part currently has a likeability index of 93%, so far the second part is a little behind, as it is “only” at 86% after a thousand votes. As for the critics, they gave the following evaluations:

GameSkinny – 90%

GameSpew – 90%

Screen Rant – 90%

Windows Central – 90%

CD-Action – 85%

God is a Geek – 85%

PC Gamer – 81%

Attack of the Fanboy – 80%

Comicbook.com – 80%

GamesRadar+ – 80%

Guardian – 80%

Multiplayer.it – 80%

PC Invasion – 80%

Shacknews – 80%

TRG – 80%

VideoGamer – 80%

Finger Guns – 70%

IGN – 70%

PCGamesN – 60%

The game received somewhat mixed but overall good reviews. House Flipper 2 is currently only available on PC. There is also a 10% discount on the price on Steam until December 21. The console release is expected in March 2024.

