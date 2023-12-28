House valuations dropped to 1,530 euros\m2 in November

This value represents a drop of six euros compared to the previous month, this being the second month in which valuations have registered a decline in the country. Comparing with November of the previous year, the rate stood at 5.6% (8.2% in October).

The average home valuation value stood at 1,530 euros/m2 in November, which meant a drop of six euros (0.4%) compared to the previous month, according to data from the Housing Bank Valuation Survey ( IABH) released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Wednesday, December 27th.

This is the second month in which valuations have registered a decline in the country. Compared to November of the previous year, the rate stood at 5.6% (8.2% in October). Alentejo recorded the biggest increase (0.8%) compared to October, while the Algarve (-2.1%) had the most significant decrease.

In the month under analysis, the apartment segment reached an average value of 1,696 euros/m2, an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period in 2022. The highest values ​​were observed in the Algarve (2,065 euros/m2) and in Lisbon Metropolitan Area (2,021 euros/m2), with the Center recording the lowest value (1,164 euros/m2).

The Autonomous Region of Madeira showed the most significant year-on-year growth (20.2%) and the Autonomous Region of the Azores had the only decrease (-1.5%).

In relation to the previous month, the valuation value fell 0.3%, with Alentejo recording the biggest increase (2.9%) and the Autonomous Region of the Azores the smallest decrease (-3.9%).

The average valuation value for T2 apartments rose by 12 euros, to 1,737 euros/m2, with T3s falling by 13 euros, to 1,505 euros/m2. Altogether, these typologies represented 80.0% of apartment valuations carried out in the period under analysis.

In relation to houses, the average value stood at 1,199 euros/m2 in November 2023, which represented an increase of 4.4% compared to the same month of the previous year. The highest values ​​were observed in the Algarve (2,066 euros/m2) and the Lisbon Metropolitan Area (2,025 euros/m2), with the Center and Alentejo recording the lowest values ​​(984 euros/m2 and 1,007 euros/m2, respectively).

The Autonomous Region of the Azores showed the highest year-on-year growth (14.0%), with the only decrease being recorded in the Algarve region.

Compared to the previous month, the valuation value fell 0.1%. The North showed the highest growth (1.4%), with the steepest decline in the Algarve (-3.0%).

The average value of T2 homes remained at 1,150 euros/m2, with T3s rising by ten euros to 1,187 euros/m2 and T4s falling by 36 euros, to 1,242 euros/m2. Together, these typologies represented 89.6% of housing assessments carried out in the period under analysis.

In the month under analysis, 29,251 assessments were carried out (19,032 apartments and 10,219 houses), 14.5% more than in November 2022. Compared to the same period in the previous year, 2,387 more bank assessments were carried out, which corresponded to an increase of 8.9%.

