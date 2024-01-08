Household waste blocks traffic

CUA agents during the post-party sanitation operation.

Waste is piling up almost everywhere in the city of Antananarivo. Household waste in the bins is not collected. They overflow from the bins and pile up in the street, in several neighborhoods. Garbage even blocks traffic in certain neighborhoods, such as Andraisoro, 67 Ha, Antsahamamy Ankatso, Ambohipo. “We implore those responsible to collect garbage at 67 Ha North West. Vehicles parked in the neighborhood parking lot cannot exit. Garbage blocks access,” reported residents of this neighborhood this weekend. In Antsahamamy, motorists only have half the road left to travel.

The Urban Municipality of Antananarivo (CUA) started sanitation in the city of Antananarivo, including garbage collection, after the holidays, a few days ago. All CUA machines and trucks were deployed, all officials at the district and fokontany level were mobilized to carry out the sanitation work. She insists on respecting the schedules for throwing garbage into the bins. According to the municipal hygiene code, it must be carried out between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Violation of this measure results in sanctions. Households caught in the act of violating this regulation were sanctioned during the operation led by the CUA. They were forced to clean up the bins and the waste that was piling up around them.

Miangalya Ralitera

