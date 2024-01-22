Households also suffer from an overcrowded power grid, which requires major interventions | climate

#Households #suffer #overcrowded #power #grid #requires #major #interventions #climate

Jan 22, 2024 at 1:19 PM Update: 7 minutes ago

The overcrowded power grid also threatens to become an increasing problem for households. All kinds of new rules and major investments are needed to prevent power outages, according to an inventory by outgoing climate minister Rob Jetten.

Households are now increasingly confronted with failing solar panel inverters. This problem is caused by the rapid growth in the number of solar panels on Dutch roofs.

In the worst case, the growth in the number of heat pumps, electric cars and solar panels could cause problems for one and a half million households by 2030, writes independent coordinator Stephan Brandligt. He drew up an action agenda to prevent power outages and other problems as much as possible.

The estimate of one and a half million households assumes a power grid in which nothing will change from today, Brandligt tells NU.nl. The planned investments by grid operators will already prevent problems for approximately three quarters of these households. Yet more needs to be done to make the power grid future-proof.

Firstly, grid operators must be able to better estimate how the demand for electricity and the number of solar panels in a neighborhood will develop. “They don’t know whether you will buy an electric car or a jacuzzi tomorrow,” says Brandligt. But at district level, predictions about the total need for electricity must improve.

Heat pump must be remotely controllable

Problems can also be prevented if grid operators can see live how the power demand is developing. If it turns out that a transformer house is in danger of becoming overloaded, local residents can be asked to, for example, take their car off the charger or switch off their solar panels.

It would be most efficient if the grid operator or another organization could control those devices remotely to prevent problems, says Brandligt. According to him, heat pumps are already being used in Germany that can be turned down remotely in extreme cases, for example if there is a threat of a power outage.

“But now every manufacturer still has its own protocol. If you want to make that controllable, there must be one protocol for all,” says Brandligt. Work is being done on this at European level.

Receive notifications for news Stay informed with notifications

Charging stations become mandatory smart

To avoid problems on the power grid, households should not all turn on their major power guzzlers at the same time. This can be done, for example, by not charging the electric car immediately upon returning home, but only at night.

That is why there will be an EU obligation for all charging stations and heat pumps to become smart, so that they consume electricity at favorable times. Batteries from electric cars could sometimes even supply power to the electricity grid, although that technology is still in its infancy.

It is at least as important that the power grid is quickly strengthened. Tens of thousands of new transformer houses with approximately 100,000 kilometers of additional electricity cables are needed. Sufficient staff is needed to ensure this runs smoothly. Cooperation between grid operators and municipalities must also be improved, so that work can be carried out at a high pace.

Power is no longer available without limits

In the meantime, all households must prepare for the fact that unlimited electricity from the socket will no longer be the norm in the future, says Brandligt.

“The situation we had until a while ago – that you always got the electricity you wanted, when you wanted it, in the quantity you wanted – that is no longer coming back,” he says. “Things will be a little different in the future than we were used to. That in itself is not a problem, but we do want to prevent the grid from really breaking down.”