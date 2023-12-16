Houses in Lisbon are already more expensive than in Berlin, Madrid or Milan

#Houses #Lisbon #expensive #Berlin #Madrid #Milan

The Portuguese capital recorded the second largest European increase in house prices, according to a Bloomberg ranking.

Houses in Lisbon are already more expensive than in European cities in countries where incomes are much higher than those recorded in Portugal.

With a price per square meter of 5,426 euros, the Portuguese capital already surpasses Madrid (4,064 euros/m2), Milan (5,345 euros/m2) or Berlin (5,004 euros/m2).

The data was compiled by “Bloomberg” from several sources.

Over the last year, from November to November, Lisbon recorded the second biggest increase in the prices of houses for sale (almost 6%), only surpassed by Athens (12%) whose prices are much lower (2,598 euros/m2).

The agency highlights that the average price of a new home in Lisbon exceeded prices in Dublin and Brussels, according to data from a Deloitte study.

“For many Portuguese families, the dream of buying a house has been replaced by expensive rentals, with a lack of quality in distant suburbs”, can be read in the article.

The lack of houses, with high rents, are increasing the precariousness of housing in the country, with the piece highlighting the 40 tents recently installed at Quinta dos Ingleses, in Carcavelos.

“New people appear every day. These are people who work, but who don’t have money to pay for houses,” Filipe Silva, coordinator of a homeless program at a community center in Carcavelos, told “Bloomberg.”

Despite the increase in prices, sales are slowing down, having fallen by 22% in the first six months of the year, which is likely to be an effect of rising interest rates.