Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi

Leo Messi caused a big stir in a neighborhood in Florida and his new neighbors could make a million-dollar profit: houses rose in price with the presence of the soccer player.

The Argentine star changed Paris for the United States when he signed for Inter Miami in mid-2023 and arrived with his family in a $9 million apartment, very close to Golden Beach.

But in September Messi bought a mansion valued at $11 million in Fort Lauderdale, home to Florida’s richest residents.

Businessman and YouTuber Patrick Bet-David told VladTV that with the soccer player in the community the value of the houses skyrocketed.

“I have already gained 25 million dollars in capital with the house I have: Messi moved right next to my house and everyone wants to be here, some come on boats to see the houses to live here,” Patrick said.

The suburb where Leo lives with his wife and children is on an island with only one road and a lot of security.

Messi’s luxurious home includes 10 bedrooms, a suite, 9 bathrooms, a large kitchen, gym, spa, a swimming pool and two yacht decks.

