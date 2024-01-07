Housewife lost 7.8 million in investment due to scam group taking advantage of election

#Housewife #lost #million #investment #due #scam #group #advantage #election

The fake investment fraud group took advantage of the current events of the presidential election and recently launched an “election project” to make people mistakenly believe that there is a red market in the election and increase their investment. As a result, they fell into the trap of “raising, trapping, and killing” by the gangsters. Recently, a decorator and a The housewife was deceived and lost a huge sum of 6.5 million and 7.8 million yuan. The Criminal Bureau once again calls on you not to trust investment channels with unknown origins, lest you make no money and have your life savings defrauded by criminals.

A 60-year-old decorator named Lin in the northern region received an investment advertisement on Facebook in September last year, boasting “no handling fees for investment losses”, “multi-person learning” and legal filing information. Lin joined LINE’s “Tahe” After joining the “Investment” group, the investment specialist sent a private message saying that he would be given priority to become a VIP in the “Election Investment Project”. He claimed that the presidential election was coming, and encouraged Lin Nan to plan in advance and ensure profits.

Lin Nan first remitted 250,000 yuan to test the water temperature. Soon he saw that the investment platform showed that the profit had exceeded 20%, which made him very happy. When he went to the bank and wanted to remit another 3.8 million yuan to increase the amount, although the bank staff and the police asked questions, he still insisted that it was Decoration payments. It was not until the end of last year that Lin Nan was unable to withdraw his principal and profits, and was shocked to realize that he had been cheated, with a total loss of 6.5 million.

Another 60-year-old housewife surnamed Wu in the south joined the “H2 Rabbit Qingyun” investment group. The other party said that she would have priority in obtaining investment rights for “stock selection targets for the presidential election”. As long as she downloaded a specific APP, the company would absorb the losses and gain benefits. Just pay 10% of the profits, and members can also get supermarket gift cards when they study together.

Because she had indeed received gift cards from a supermarket, Wu was convinced by the scammer’s words, and kept investing more. Only when she was unable to withdraw her money did she realize something was wrong. She received a total of 800 yuan worth of gift cards, but lost 7.8 million yuan.

