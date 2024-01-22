[Housewife sells out and kills husband 3]Stupid uncle: Only by killing the aunt’s husband can we get rich. The stupid nephew took the initiative to join a group and ended up miserably – Mirror Weekly Mirror Media

#Housewife #sells #kills #husband #3Stupid #uncle #killing #aunts #husband #rich #stupid #nephew #initiative #join #group #ended #miserably #Mirror #Weekly #Mirror #Media

The gangster who beat the victim to death confessed to the police and revealed the mastermind. (Provided by Dongsen News) Photo by Wen

Shi’s wife was dissatisfied with her husband’s long-term domestic violence. At the suggestion of a friend named Peng, she decided to hire a murderer to kill her husband. Unexpectedly, the other party took the money but failed to do anything. Shi’s wife couldn’t wait any longer and decided to persuade her lover Zhu Nan to do it. Shi’s wife cried to Zhu, saying that she had been abused and abused by her husband for many years but could not get a divorce. It was very painful. Zhu began to relent after hearing this. Shi’s wife also expressed her willingness to pay Zhu 3 million yuan, and Zhu decided to take over. In order to remind Shi’s wife not to break her promise, Zhu also wrote a note, which turned out to be irrefutable evidence of murder.

In order to get rid of Shi Nan, Zhu first asked three of his nephew’s friends to participate in the murder plan, telling them: “To deal with the aunt’s husband, he must be killed, and the money (insurance money) will not come back!” and promised to give each of them 700,000 yuan. As a reward, the three people agreed immediately after listening. Later, Zhu’s nephew learned that it was profitable and asked him to join, but Zhu couldn’t resist the nephew, so he had to agree to him. The remuneration was reduced to 600,000 yuan per person. Zhu and Shi’s wife drew up a plan and handed it over to four people for execution.

The gangster who beat the victim to death confessed to the police and revealed the mastermind. (Provided by Dongsen News)

Zhu suggested killing Shi Nan by beating, so he bought aluminum rods and gave them to the four people. Shi’s wife provided her husband’s motorcycle license plate number. Zhu also reminded the four people to confirm Shi Nan’s route to and from work in advance and use the commuting route. He looked for an opportunity to take action at any time, and specifically said: “Kill him if you have the chance!” On the day of the incident, the four people and Zhu caroused in the bar until about 3 o’clock in the morning. After returning to Tuotiancuo, Zhu blamed them for not taking action. And forcefully demanded that the four people kill Shi Nan that day.

The four people obeyed the instructions and went to a section of the road without surveillance cameras as planned to ambush. As soon as they saw Shi Nan riding a bicycle, they immediately followed him and attacked him with an aluminum rod. Seeing that something was wrong, Shi abandoned the car and ran for his life, but he still could not escape. One calamity.

The police searched Zhu Nan’s rental house and seized relevant evidence. (Provided by Dongsen News)

Zhu Nan’s testimony was so thorough that Shi’s wife had to plead guilty. She confessed that she married the deceased when she was a teenager. She was originally a worker in a factory and had a very innocent circle of friends. Later, she switched to selling insurance. Because she often went out to socialize, her husband was unhappy and treated her for a long time. The domestic violence not only stripped her of her clothes, but also threatened to disfigure her and kill her. She kept suppressing her hatred in her heart, and finally made the mistake of killing her husband.

In response to this murder case, the court sentenced Zhu to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for his wife. The four young men who committed the murder were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 to 14 years. As for the “initiator” of the murder, a friend named Peng was not killed. Shi Nan, but he took the money and did nothing, and was eventually sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraud, which brought the case to an end.

★”Mirror Weekly” cares about you: To stay away from domestic violence, you can report it to the national protection hotline 113.