Housing | Poilievre calls Valérie Plante and Bruno Marchand “incompetent”

#Housing #Poilievre #calls #Valérie #Plante #Bruno #Marchand #incompetent

The tone is rising between Pierre Poilievre and Quebec municipal elected officials. The Conservative leader attacked the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, and the mayor of Quebec, Bruno Marchand, head-on on Thursday, whom he describes as “incompetent” by accusing them of wanting to block housing projects.

Published at 2:00 p.m. Updated at 2:15 p.m.

“Massive drop in construction in Quebec, while Trudeau pays billions to incompetent mayors, Marchand and Plante, who block construction sites. Federal money for cities will be linked to the number of houses and apartments built when I am PM,” Mr. Poilievre insisted on his X account.

PHOTO CATHERINE LEFEBVRE, ARCHIVES SPECIAL COLLABORATION

The mayor of Quebec, Bruno Marchand, and the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante

His tweet was paired with comments from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) economist Francis Cortellino. The latter argued this week on Radio-Canada that in Quebec, so few houses have never been built since 1955.

However, a clarification is necessary: ​​the CMHC expert was only referring to the construction of individual houses. However, for many years, the majority of construction starts have concerned multiple dwellings, such as condos. Thus, despite the significant slowdown observed in 2023, this year was not the lowest in construction starts in Quebec. There was half as much construction in the early 1980s and 1990s, when the country was hit by economic crises.

In short, Mr. Poilievre was mainly referring to the drastic drop in housing starts in several Canadian cities. On the island of Montreal, for example, housing starts have collapsed by 26% over the past year to stand at a paltry total of 7,705 new housing units.

Quickly, Valérie Plante retorted to the Conservative leader “that before calling anyone incompetent, Mr. Poilievre should understand that in Quebec, federal funding for housing does not go through the cities.”

A crucial agreement

In Quebec, the federal government must go through its provincial counterpart to finance housing projects, under an agreement signed between the two levels. “Common sense also means understanding the financing mechanisms specific to each province,” illustrated Ms. Plante, reusing one of the Conservative’s favorite slogans.

By repeating that “the housing crisis affects everyone”, Ms. Plante also argued that “in such circumstances, the quality of a leader is measured by his ability to bring together the necessary forces to face it”. “We are eagerly awaiting his concrete and costed action plan to house our world. »

Mayor Marchand was quick to react either. “This is how he treats Quebec politicians. It is a testimony of deep contempt for Quebec politicians. For a man who wants to be head of state, acting like this is the opposite, it is not at all common sense,” he said at a press briefing.

Mr. Marchand accused the Conservative of “not giving a damn about the rules” and of showing that he “will ignore them” once in power. “It’s very disappointing. […] When you want to be prime minister, common sense is to respect people, it is to understand the mechanisms that will govern us,” the elected official reiterated, before adding: “we cannot blocks any construction site, we are in a process of acceleration even.”

Not a first

For some time now, Mr. Poilievre has regularly blamed Canadian cities for the low number of housing starts. “We need to get local governments out of the way of builders,” the Conservative leader said in September on the sidelines of the Association of Ontario Cities conference.

If elected, he says he wants to require cities to increase the number of building permits by 15% to continue to receive federal funding. The Conservative leader has also already blamed cities for the increase in crime observed during the pandemic.

The Union of Municipalities of Quebec (UMQ) for its part denounced the “contemptuous remarks” of Mr. Poilievre “on such an important issue”, inviting the conservative to “avoid simplistic shortcuts and to show respect”.

On the federal scene, Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet also added his two cents. “Pierre Poilievre blames municipalities for the housing crisis as much as Justin Trudeau when you listen to him. […] He will not do better than the liberals either in terms of interference or in terms of contempt,” said Mr. Blanchet.

With Pierre-André Normandin, The Press