Housing prices continue to rise, sales are declining | National Statistics Institute

Housing prices in Portugal continue to increase, at the same time as the number of property transactions is decreasing.

In the third quarter of 2023 (from July to September), the price index increased by 7.6% compared to the same period in 2022, with the value of new homes growing by 5.8% and that of existing homes rising by 8%. .1%, show data released this Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

If in year-on-year terms the values ​​involved in transactions for housing already in use registered a higher growth than that of new units, the trend was the opposite when looking at the chain evolution, from the second to the third quarter, when “growth of new housing prices (2%) exceeded that of existing housing (1.8%)”.

The housing price index is calculated by INE based on information sent by the Tax and Customs Authority (AT), taking as a reference the anonymized information relating to the Municipal Tax on Onerous Property Transfers (IMT) and the Municipal Property Tax ( IMI).

In total, 34,256 homes were sold in Portugal in July, August and September, 19% less than in the same quarter of 2022. The trend of the months from April to June was maintained, in which there was already a 22% drop in the number of transactions compared to the same period last year.

Despite the price increase, there was a drop in both the number of sales and the overall value of these family accommodation transactions, which was observed “in all regions”. “The Algarve and the Lisbon Metropolitan Area showed more intense reductions than those recorded at national level”, says INE. In the Algarve, 28% fewer homes were transacted and the value shrank 19% compared to the third quarter of the previous year; In the Lisbon region, the number of operations fell by 25% and the amount involved fell by 15%.

At national level, of the 34.3 thousand sales, 26.6 thousand (78%) correspond to existing homes (a drop in transactions of 23%) and 7,612 to new homes (an increase of 0.2%).

Sales in these three months involved homes whose transaction value totals 7.1 billion euros, 12% less than in the third quarter of last year. Of this total, 4900 million euros are existing homes, the majority of sales (70% in value), and 2100 million euros are new homes.

Of the 34.3 thousand homes that changed hands, 32 thousand were purchased by citizens who have tax domicile in Portugal and around 2,700 by buyers who are not resident in Portugal, with tax domicile outside the national territory.

According to INE, in the range of foreign buyers, “the European Union category registered a year-on-year reduction of 9.2% in the number of transactions (-24.5% in the second quarter of 2023), for a total of 1349 units” and in the category of buyers with tax domicile in other third countries “1392 transactions were recorded, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 8.7%, below the record recorded in the previous quarter (10.8%).”

The North region concentrated 10.3 thousand transactions (30.1% of the total); in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, 9.3 thousand sales were registered (27.2%, remaining “2.3 percentage points below the quota in the same period of 2022”; in the Center 7.8 thousand houses were sold; in Alentejo and in the Algarve, around 2.6 thousand each, with these two regions being the ones that, along with the North, managed to grow the most in terms of regional transaction shares; In Madeira, 877 units were sold (2.6%); in the Azores 617 (1 .8%).