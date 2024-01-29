Housing prices would fall in 2024, economists predict

#Housing #prices #fall #economists #predict

In 2024, financial experts from the CFA Romania Association predict a budget deficit of 5.6%, an economic expansion of 2.6% for this year, and a public debt of 54% of GDP during the next 12 months, according to a communiqué sent on Monday.

Economists also expect a decline in housing prices in 2024. Specifically, 37% of those surveyed anticipate a decrease in residential property prices in cities.

How housing prices will evolve in 2024

At the same time, 50% of experts anticipate stability in the next 12 months. 71% of participants believe current prices are overvalued, while 29% consider them fairly valued.

“The high fiscal uncertainty as well as the anticipations of increasing taxation in the conditions of a persistently high budget deficit will lead to a significant slowdown of the disinflationary process.

Thus, the survey participants anticipate a reduction in the inflation rate by less than one percentage point in the next 12 months”, said Adrian Codirlașu, CFA – Vice-President of the CFA Romania Association.

In December, the Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association registered an increase of nine points, reaching the value of 56.6 points.

This positive evolution was determined by the growth of both components of the indicator.

The inflation rate forecast for the 12-month period (January 2025) recorded a decrease compared to the previous period and reached an average of 5.78%.

This value is lower by less than one percentage point compared to the inflation rate recorded in December 2023.

Only 68% of respondents predict a decrease in the inflation rate in the next 12 months, compared to 88% in the previous year, according to HotNews.ro.

Poland and Romania, the EU countries with the highest housing prices

In the third quarter of last year, house prices in the European Union registered an increase of 0.8% compared to the second quarter.

Data published at the beginning of January by Eurostat indicate that no less than 18 Member States have recorded increases in this area.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the third quarter of 2023 saw an annual decline in house prices in the European Union by 1%.

Among the countries with the most significant decreases are Luxembourg (minus 13.6%), Germany (minus 10.2%) and Finland (minus 7%).

At the same time, the highest increases in housing prices were recorded in Croatia (10.9%), Poland (9.3%) and Bulgaria (9.2%). In Romania, housing prices registered an annual increase of 4.8%.