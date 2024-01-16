Housing shortage not caused by refugees but by VVD – Joop

#Housing #shortage #caused #refugees #VVD #Joop

Yesterday

reading time 2 minutes

7453 views

save

Of the vacated housing association homes, 3 percent (almost 5 thousand homes) were allocated to status holders who either received a residence permit in 2021 or lived with a previously obtained residence permit at the beginning of that year in a reception location of the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). Municipalities are responsible for the initial housing of status holders. In addition, 3 percent of the housing association homes were allocated to status holders who had had a residence permit for more than a year and no longer lived in a COA reception location.

Around 2000, there was hardly any housing shortage in the Netherlands. The deficit was 1.4 percent, or less than 100,000 homes, Follow The Money wrote last week. There are now 437,000 too few homes. Things went wrong especially after 2014, partly due to the closure of nursing homes and the introduction of the landlord levy.

The landlord levy ensures that far fewer affordable homes are built. Follow The Money: “This tax measure came from Stef Blok (VVD), Minister for Housing in the Rutte II cabinet (2012-2017), and applied to every owner of more than fifty rental properties in the social rental segment. As a result, corporations had to pay together around 1.5 billion euros annually. It led to them raising rents, selling properties and canceling construction plans. Immediately after the levy was announced in 2013, every project that could still be stopped was immediately terminated.

Also Read:  State Lottery main prize of 30 million euros falls in Woensdrecht | New years eve

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
Posted on
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Posted on
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News