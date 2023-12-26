Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team

#Houston #prospect #REINFORCE #Yadier #Molinas #team

Los Caguas Creoles They added five players to their ranks, the Cuban Pedro Leon was involved. The ninth of Yadier Molina, reached the last week of the campaign in third place in the table. They guard the Crab Eaters who occupy second place already Carolina Giantsthe team that leads the fair.

The Cuban guy Pedro Leonwas playing this year for the team Houston Astros in Triple A. There he hit 21 home runs with 72 RBIs and an offensive average of .244.

On the other hand, those led by Yadier Molina, they maintain a firm pace with a record of 19 wins and 15 losses. Meanwhile, their focus is clearly on winning the championship. For this they recently added five new players to their roster. Four of them are imported players, in addition to the native pitcher Yacksel Ríos.

Pedro León will reinforce the Los Criollos de Caguas team

Among the five players is the talented Cuban Pedro León, as was learned through the Social Network. In addition to him, there will be the launchers Braden Webb, Ty Buttrey y Yacksel Ríos. Will also do it Christian Kosswho participated for the Criollos last season.

Regarding the inclusion of Cuban in the Creolethe General Manager of the club Jesús Feliciano, expressed: “Pedro León is a Triple A player, who has strength and is also very versatile. That gives the opportunity to Yadier Molina and the staff to be able to use the players where they understand. Especially where they can do it better.”

Without a doubt, the incorporation of Pedro Leon to the Caguas team roster will bring many benefits. Who has a lot of strength in his wrists and is capable of changing the course of the game in one at-bat. To which we can add his versatility in defense, as well as in base running and game intensity.