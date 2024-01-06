Houthi attacks on British merchant ships in the Red Sea could affect its economy

#Houthi #attacks #British #merchant #ships #Red #Sea #affect #economy

In this image provided by the US Navy, the amphibious landing ship USS Carter Hall and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan transit the Bab al-Mandeb strait on August 9, 2023. The top US naval commander in the Middle East says Yemen’s Houthi rebels show no signs of will end their “reckless” attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, LONDON — British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said repeated attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi group could have an impact on his country’s economy. One of the things that the UK could potentially experience is price increases.

“This may have an impact and we will be watching it very closely,” said Hunt when asked by media crew whether Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea could trigger price increases in the UK, Saturday (6/1/2024), quoted on the page Al Arabiya.

Previously, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said his country was ready to take direct action against the Houthi group following its attack on commercial ships in the Red Sea. “We are willing to take direct action (against the Houthis), and we will not hesitate to take further action to prevent threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” Shapps said in an opinion piece published in the newspaper Daily Telegraph, Monday (1/1/2024).

According to Shapps, the Houthis’ actions in the Red Sea are a test for the international community. “If we do not protect the Red Sea, this risks emboldening those who want to threaten other regions, including in the South China Sea and Crimea,” he said.

The Telegraph reported that Britain was drawing up plans with the United States (US) regarding a potential military attack on the Houthis. According to The TelegraphBritain and the US will soon release a final warning to the Houthis to immediately stop their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Since mid-November 2023, the Houthi group has launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on commercial ships crossing the Red Sea. The Houthis claim they only target ships belonging to or bound for Israeli ports. The attacks on these ships were a form of Houthi support for the Palestinian struggle and resistance.

Since the Houthis have been actively attacking ships in the Red Sea, a number of cargo companies have decided to avoid these waters. Changing sea routes by avoiding shipping across the Red Sea could cause delays in cargo deliveries and trigger an increase in shipping costs. This is because the Red Sea is the shortest route between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal. The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea lanes for shipping oil and fuel.

