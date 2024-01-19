Houthi Guarantees Will Not Attack Ships from 2 Countries in Red Sea

CNN Indonesia

Friday, 19 Jan 2024 14:44 IWST

Yemen’s Houthis hijack the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea. (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

Militia in wealth Houthi promised not to attack ships from Russia and China in the Red Sea.

Senior Houthi official Mohammed Al Bukhaiti said ships crossing the waters around Yemen would be safe as long as they were not connected to certain countries, especially Israel.

“Meanwhile for other countries, including Russia and China, their shipments in this region are not threatened,” said Al Bukhaiti during an interview with Russian media, quoted by Izvestia.

He then said, “We are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, because free navigation plays an important role for us.”

However, Al Bukhaiti also emphasized that attacks would continue against ships affiliated with Israel.

Recently, the Houthis also stated that ships affiliated with the United States and Britain would be easy targets in the Red Sea.

Since Israel launched its aggression on Gaza, the Houthis have attacked ships considered to be associated with Israel in the Red Sea.

The Houthis stated that they would not stop attacking until Israel stopped attacking Palestine.

The United Nations (UN) issued a resolution asking the Houthis to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. However, they ignored it.

On that occasion, Bukhaiti also explained that the attack on the ship was because they ignored Houthi orders to change course.

Also Read:  Britain Sends 20 Thousand Military Troops Across Europe, What's Up?

Furthermore, Bukhaiti said the Houthis’ aim was not to capture or sink certain ships.

“Our goal is to increase the economic costs for Israel so as to stop the massacre in Gaza,” he said, quoted from AFP.

Bukhaiti also explained about the arrest of the commercial ship Galaxy Leader last November.

According to him, the action was a precautionary measure so that everyone follows the Houthi requirements.

The crew of the Galaxy Leader who are still detained, he continued, are also in good health.

(one/bac)

Watch the Video Below:

