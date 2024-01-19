Houthi missile hits US tanker in Gulf of Aden

#Houthi #missile #hits #tanker #Gulf #Aden

Friday, 19 Jan 2024 18:27 IWST

Illustration. Yemeni Houthi militia claims to have shot at US tanker with missiles. Photo: US Central Command via X/Handout via REUTERS

—

Militia in Yemen Houthi claimed to have attacked the tanker United States of America in the Gulf of Aden on Friday (19/1) local time.

“Naval forces carried out targeting operations against American ships with a number of missiles, resulting in a direct hit,” they said in X, quoted AFP.

However, the Houthis did not provide further details about the time of the attack.

The US Military Central Command in the Middle East also acknowledged that there were anti-ship ballistic missiles that attacked the tanker M/V Chem Ranger.

“The crew observed the missile impact the water near the ship. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship,” according to the US military.

Since Israel launched its aggression on Gaza, the Houthis have attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea. They also attacked US and British warships in these waters.

This group emphasized that it would not stop before the Zionist troops left Palestine.

The Houthi attack on the Red Sea made Israel’s close allies, the US and Britain nervous.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also passed a resolution asking the Houthis to stop attacking the Red Sea and disrupting shipping traffic.

Recently, the Houthis promised not to attack ships from Russia and China in the Red Sea.

Senior Houthi official Mohammed Al Bukhaiti said ships crossing the waters around Yemen would be safe, as long as they were not connected to certain countries, especially Israel.

“Meanwhile for other countries, including Russia and China, their shipments in this region are not threatened,” said Al Bukhaiti during an interview with Russian media, quoted by Izvestia.

The Houthis, he continued, are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea.

Al Bukhaiti also said the attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea were aimed at increasing Israel’s economic costs so that their aggression in Gaza stopped.

