Houthi Rampage in Red Sea, Sends Biggest Attack – Paralyzed Sailing

Thursday, 11/01/2024 05:00 WIB

Photo: Houthi military helicopters fly over the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen claimed responsibility for a large-scale drone and missile attack in the Red Sea described as the largest in an international shipping corridor.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said a “large number” of missiles and drones targeted United States (US) ships that were “providing support” to Israel during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“The Yemeni armed forces’ navy, missile force and unmanned air force are carrying out joint military operations with a large number of ballistic missiles and naval and drone,” he said in a statement on X, previously Twitter, quoted Thursday (11/1/2024)

Earlier on Wednesday, the US military said American and British forces shot down 18 drones and three missiles launched by the Houthis towards shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Saree did not say the time or location of the attack, but a Houthi leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that these events are the same incident.

Separately, Tawfiq Al-Humairi, an adviser to the Houthi Ministry of Information, told AFP that “this attack is considered the largest carried out by the Yemeni armed forces” since the start of the Red Sea campaign against ships they consider to be linked to Israel.

In a statement, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps also said it was the Houthi group’s “largest attack… to date” in the Red Sea.

The rebels, who are part of the “axis of resistance” group formed against Israel, have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea during the ongoing war in Gaza, according to Pentagon figures.

The Suez Canal is scary

Attacks carried out by the Houthis in the Red Sea have caused shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal – a major source of income for Egypt as the country struggles with a severe economic crisis.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) figures show 35% less cargo was transported through the Suez Canal in the first week of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

Analysts say the financial impact, while limited for now, would be devastating if the Houthi offensive continues to hamper traffic through the main maritime artery linking Europe and Asia.

The artificial waterway – which officially opened in 1869 – is vital for Egypt, generating transit costs of US$9.4 billion in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

Since the Iran-backed Houthi group began attacking ships in response to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, companies have opted for the much longer route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Routes around Africa saw a 67.5% jump in cargo compared to the same period last year, the IMF’s PortWatch said.

Citing a highly volatile situation, which has increased insurance costs, Danish shipping giant Maersk said Friday it would divert all ships away from the Red Sea for the “foreseeable future.”

Since November 18, 25 commercial vessels have been attacked in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to the US military.

