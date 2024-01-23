Houthi Rampage in Red Sea, Shoots Missiles at US Military Cargo Ship

#Houthi #Rampage #Red #Sea #Shoots #Missiles #Military #Cargo #Ship

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Houthi militia is again “raging” in the Red Sea. In its latest release, the group said it had attacked a United States (US) military cargo ship off the coast of Yemen.

“The Houthis led a military operation targeting the American military cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden near the Red Sea, with missiles,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree was quoted as saying AFP, Tuesday (23/1/2024).

Also quoted from Al-Jazeera, The Houthis say this is their revenge against the US and UK. Both are known to have launched a number of air attacks on Yemen, the militia’s base.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces respond to every attack in Yemen… Any new aggression will not go unpunished,” the Houthis added.

“We will continue to prevent Israeli ships from crossing the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until the end of the war in the Palestinian territories,” he stressed again.

However, a US official denied this. Sources said they did not see the attack and believed the statements were untrue.

The Houthis have started attacking Red Sea ships since Israel’s war on Gaza broke out in October. They attack ships linked to Israel to support Palestinians in Gaza, who suffer in the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

The US, Israel’s ally, responded to the Houthi attacks by launching a series of strikes against the rebel group, hitting dozens of locations in Yemen. Since then, the Houthi group has declared American and British interests as legitimate targets as well.

As a result of this tension, many global logistics shipping vessels avoid the Red Sea. In fact, this is the shortest route for goods to be channeled from Asia to Europe and vice versa.

The ships were forced to turn to the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa. This causes cargo delays due to the length of the journey and increases in prices as fuel costs increase and travel insurance increases.

