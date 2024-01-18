Houthi Vs AS, Iran Vs Pakistan

#Houthi #Iran #Pakistan

Photo: Condition of buildings destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, Saturday (13/1/2023). (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Conflicts in the Middle East (Middle East) region are increasingly heating up. The recent series of violence started from Israel vs Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip, continuing to Yemeni Hezbollah vs the United States (US) and Britain in the waters of the Red Sea.

Now Iran has added to its enemies by attacking several areas considered terrorist bases in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan.

Here are the latest developments in the Israel vs Hamas war that has spread to many other countries, gathered CNBC Indonesia from various sources on Thursday (18/1/2024).

Israeli attack on Gaza

Entering its 104th day, at least 16 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli shelling of a house east of Rafah last night. This was conveyed according to local sources and video footage verified by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military also claimed to have killed 60 Palestinian fighters in the last 24 hours, with most of the fighters killed in southern Khan Younis, while others were killed in northern Gaza, including at locations used by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

According to an Israeli army statement, last night there were heavy clashes in Khan Younis between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops, who continued to push deeper into the town with strong air support.

Israeli attacks across Gaza also killed Palestinian civilians, including 16 people, at least three of whom were children, in an overnight shelling of a house in Rafah.

Israel said earlier this year that it had defeated Hamas in northern Gaza and would scale back operations there, focusing on dense urban areas in the center and south of the territory.

Additional Israeli troops withdrew from Gaza on Monday, but their attacks have not stopped, and many Palestinians are being killed every day.

US Urges Israel to Restart Telecommunication in Gaza

United States (US) officials asked Israeli leaders to restore communications in besieged Gaza after a week-long power outage.

US news outlet Politico reported that the American government was concerned that a breakdown in communications could make the situation in Gaza worse.

“American officials have been in contact with the Israeli government regarding these power outages and are urging them to restart telecommunications,” the report said, citing an unnamed White House official.

“The lack of telecommunications deprives the public of access to life-saving information, and also weakens the ability of first responders and other humanitarian actors to operate and do so safely,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Iran Bombards Iraq and Syria

This week Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched missile strikes against several “terrorist” targets in Syria and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Iran’s official government news agency, IRNA as quoted AFPTuesday (16/1/2023), said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed “a spy base” and “a collection of anti-Iran terrorist groups” in Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Revolutionary Guards then attacked with ballistic missiles in Syria “a gathering place of commanders and key elements linked to recent terrorist operations, in particular the ISIS group.”

He added that the attacks in Syria were “a response to the recent crimes committed by terrorist groups that unjustly killed a group of our colleagues in Kerman and Rask.”

This incident occurred after a series of attacks on Iran. One occurred on January 3, where suicide bombers attacked a crowd gathered near the grave of revered IRGC General Qasem Soleimani in the southern city of Kerman.

The attack, for which the Islamic State group later claimed responsibility, killed around 90 people and left dozens injured.

Iran’s intelligence ministry said one of the suicide bombers was a Tajik national, while the identities of the others had not been determined.

Iran-Pakistan Attack Each Other

On Tuesday (17/1/2024) evening, Iran sent missiles to Pakistan, its Asian neighbor. As a result, the attack killed two children and injured three others.

As a result, Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Tehran while condemning the attack and prohibited Iran’s envoy to Islamabad – who was traveling – from returning to Pakistan the day after the incident.

Islamabad accused Iran of violating Pakistani airspace and Iranian state media said the missiles targeted two bases of the Jaish al-Adl armed group.

Pakistan then launched an air attack on Iran on Thursday (18/12/2024) and killed 9 people, according to Iranian data. This happened when Tehran media reported several explosions rocked the country’s borders in the early hours of Thursday local time.

The Pakistani military is said to have launched an overnight attack on anti-Pakistan militant groups in the Shia country.

For your information, this is not the first time the two countries have clashed. Iran and Pakistan often experience tensions along their volatile 900 km (559 mile) border.

New Chapter of Houthis vs West in the Red Sea

United States (US) and British troops launched another fourth round of attacks against the Houthi militia as a result of the conflict in the Red Sea on Wednesday (17/1/2024) evening local time. The US and UK have reportedly carried out attacks again on cities in Yemen, the country where the Houthis are based.

Al-Masirah and Houthi news agency Saba.net said the US and British strikes had hit several targets including the port city of Hodeida and the city of Taez. US media included CBS and CNN Internationalciting US officials, reported a series of other attacks had been carried out against a number of Houthi targets in Yemen although it did not specify the exact number.

In another statement, the US military said it had shot down 14 Houthi missiles that were ready to be fired at ships in the Red Sea. The US said the missiles were on the launch path.

“US forces carried out strikes against 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles loaded for firing at Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen,” the US Central Command said, quoted AFPThursday (18/1/2024).

“These missiles on the launch path pose a major threat to merchant shipping,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Houthis said they would retaliate against the US. The Houthi militia will also continue to fire on passing ships.

“We will continue to target Israeli ships heading to occupied Palestinian ports, no matter how American-British aggression tries to prevent us from doing so,” a Houthi military official told TV Al-Masirahquoted on the same page.

This comes after the US announced that the Houthis had been put back on the list of “terrorist” entities due to their attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis themselves attack ships on the world trade route, to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is fighting the Hamas group.

Hezbollah Rejects US Conditions

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has rejected Washington’s initial ideas for easing fierce fighting with neighboring Israel, such as pulling its fighters further from the border, but remains open to US diplomacy.

US envoy Amos Hochstein has led diplomatic efforts to restore security on the Israel-Lebanon border as the wider region teeters towards a greater escalation of the conflict sparked by the Gaza war.

Attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea added urgency to the effort. “Hezbollah is ready to listen,” said a senior Lebanese official familiar with the group’s thinking, stressing that the group views the ideas it conveys. by veteran negotiator Hochstein on a visit to Beirut last week as unrealistic.

Hezbollah’s position is that it will fire rockets at Israel until there is a complete ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah’s rejection of Hochstein’s proposal has not been previously reported.

