Houthis Attack Israeli Ships in the Red Sea: Russia Gets Profits, the West Suffers

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Houthi militant attacks on ships in the Red Sea affiliated with Israel make the West suffer.

Previously, the Houthi leader admitted targeting Israeli ships in retaliation for Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Quoted from Russian Todaythe Houthis appear to be targeting not only Israeli ships, but also those of Western countries.

Shipping companies then suspended their operations in the Red Sea because of the Houthi attack.

The ships were forced to take another route, namely by circumnavigating Africa. However, this alternative route makes travel time longer and more expensive.

Europe is now facing the economic impact due to disruption of goods shipments via the Red Sea.

Disruption of deliveries is said to threaten industrial supply chains in Europe.

Meanwhile, more and more Russian tankers are sailing the waters on their way to Asia.

This is because after Europe reduced Russian oil imports, Russia shifted oil exports to Asia. As a result, oil shipping traffic via the Red Sea increased by 140 percent.

Quoted from Hindu Timesthe Houthis reportedly did not attack Russian ships in the Red Sea.

Russian media claimed the Houthis had allowed Russian ships to safely pass through the waters.

The number of tankers in the Red Sea that are not affiliated with Western countries and Israel has increased since the Houthis launched their attack.

There were at least 12 LNG carriers and 182 oil carriers transiting the Red Sea on December 19. That number is greater than the number before the Houthis attacked.

“The Houthis were very accurate when it came to avoiding attacks on Western oil ships,” said Viktor Katona, an analyst at data firm Kpler, quoted from The Cradle.