Houthis Attack Israeli Ships in the Red Sea: Russia Gets Profits, the West Suffers

#Houthis #Attack #Israeli #Ships #Red #Sea #Russia #Profits #West #Suffers

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Houthi militant attacks on ships in the Red Sea affiliated with Israel make the West suffer.

Previously, the Houthi leader admitted targeting Israeli ships in retaliation for Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Quoted from Russian Todaythe Houthis appear to be targeting not only Israeli ships, but also those of Western countries.

Shipping companies then suspended their operations in the Red Sea because of the Houthi attack.

The ships were forced to take another route, namely by circumnavigating Africa. However, this alternative route makes travel time longer and more expensive.

Europe is now facing the economic impact due to disruption of goods shipments via the Red Sea.

Disruption of deliveries is said to threaten industrial supply chains in Europe.

Also read: Chemical tanker attacked by drones in the Indian Ocean, Pentagon blames Yemen’s Houthis

Meanwhile, more and more Russian tankers are sailing the waters on their way to Asia.

This is because after Europe reduced Russian oil imports, Russia shifted oil exports to Asia. As a result, oil shipping traffic via the Red Sea increased by 140 percent.

Quoted from Hindu Timesthe Houthis reportedly did not attack Russian ships in the Red Sea.

Russian media claimed the Houthis had allowed Russian ships to safely pass through the waters.

The number of tankers in the Red Sea that are not affiliated with Western countries and Israel has increased since the Houthis launched their attack.

There were at least 12 LNG carriers and 182 oil carriers transiting the Red Sea on December 19. That number is greater than the number before the Houthis attacked.

Also Read:  UN "horrified" by Israeli force in Gaza's biggest hospital -

“The Houthis were very accurate when it came to avoiding attacks on Western oil ships,” said Viktor Katona, an analyst at data firm Kpler, quoted from The Cradle.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Politicians’ cheating of “double-taking” of funds: 31.5 billion yen in taxes, and sources of funds that were supposed to be prohibited. Still not satisfied, maybe it’s a slush fund: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding a repeat of the Serbian election in Belgrade
Posted on
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Few windows in the house? You can create an additional one like this and it is truly spectacular
Posted on
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
The Exynos processor remains in the Samsung Galaxy A55
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News