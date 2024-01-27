Houthis attack merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden – DW – 01/26/2024

Yemen’s Houthis said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting “the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda” in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire. They used “several naval missiles, the attack was direct,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The US military reported for its part that a US warship patrolling the area was also attacked with a projectile that it eventually shot down.

The attack on the destroyer USS Carney marks a new escalation in the biggest confrontation the United States has seen in the Middle East in decades, as it is the first time the Houthis have directly attacked a US warship.

afp, ap

