Houthis close Tesla factory in Berlin. And from Volvo – Observer

#Houthis #close #Tesla #factory #Berlin #Volvo #Observer

Attacks by the Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, rebels who, with the support of Iran, occupied southern Yemen, have seriously disrupted the maritime transport of goods and people. Attacks on merchant ships led to changes in routes, which made the products transported more expensive, but also led some transport companies to keep ships in ports, as a way of avoiding attacks and possible damage to vessels.

The losses resulting from this situation are numerous, as are Many companies are affected by delays in the delivery of materials and parts on board these shipsincluding some dedicated to car production. The first to report losses was Tesla. The North American brand announced that it has stock parts to keep the factory in Berlin, Germany, in operation until January 29th, but recognizes that it will be forced to suspend construction of the Model Y until February 11th. The fact that it depends on Chinese suppliers, including the Tesla factory in Shanghai, explains why the North American manufacturer is among the most injured.

Volvo is another manufacturer facing difficulties due to the lack of raw materials to assemble its XC40 and C40 at the Ghent plant in Belgium. According to the Swedish manufacturer, the assembly line will have to stop for a minimum of three days due to a change in the route of ships that, according to the New York Times, would transport gearboxes. Fortunately for the brand, the production line in Gothenburg, Sweden, was not affected by using different suppliers.

The Volkswagen Group also admits problemsbut states that it is trying to overcome limitations through negotiations with shipping companies. Stellantis, for its part, does not deny difficulties, but chose to resort to air transport as a solution to the problems created by the Houthis.

The Red Sea is part of the route of all ships using the Suez Canal on connections between China, South Korea, Japan and India, with their destination being Europe or the Atlantic coast of the USA.

