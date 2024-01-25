Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea

#Houthis #Fire #Missiles #Container #Ships #Red #Sea

Washington DC

The Houthi group again fired three missiles at two United States (US)-flagged container ships in the Red Sea. The White House reported that two Houthi missiles were successfully intercepted by US forces in the Red Sea, while one other missile missed.

US forces and their ally, Britain, launched two stages of a joint attack aimed at reducing the Houthis’ ability to target ships in the Red Sea. Washington also launched further air strikes against missiles that the Houthis were ready to fire.

But Iran-backed groups in Yemen vowed to continue their attacks in the waters of the Red Sea.

“There were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant ships in the southern Red Sea, one missile missed… and the other two were shot down by a US Navy missile destroyer,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. reported AFPThursday (25/1/2024).

“This clearly underscores that the Houthis still intend to carry out these attacks, which means we still have to do what we have to do to protect the shipping,” he added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a separate statement, said the missiles were fired “in the direction of the US-flagged, owned and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit” but did not name the second ship that was targeted.

“There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship,” CENTCOM said.

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘US-UK Deploy Fighter Jets to Attack Houthi Underground Warehouses’:

Also Read:  Britain Sends 20 Thousand Military Troops Across Europe, What's Up?

(nvc/idh)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
Posted on
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Posted on
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Posted on
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News