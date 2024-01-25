Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea

#Houthis #Fire #Missiles #Container #Ships #Red #Sea

Washington DC –

The Houthi group again fired three missiles at two United States (US)-flagged container ships in the Red Sea. The White House reported that two Houthi missiles were successfully intercepted by US forces in the Red Sea, while one other missile missed.

US forces and their ally, Britain, launched two stages of a joint attack aimed at reducing the Houthis’ ability to target ships in the Red Sea. Washington also launched further air strikes against missiles that the Houthis were ready to fire.

But Iran-backed groups in Yemen vowed to continue their attacks in the waters of the Red Sea.

“There were three Houthi missiles fired at two merchant ships in the southern Red Sea, one missile missed… and the other two were shot down by a US Navy missile destroyer,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. reported AFPThursday (25/1/2024).

“This clearly underscores that the Houthis still intend to carry out these attacks, which means we still have to do what we have to do to protect the shipping,” he added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a separate statement, said the missiles were fired “in the direction of the US-flagged, owned and operated container ship M/V Maersk Detroit” but did not name the second ship that was targeted.

“There were no reports of injuries or damage to the ship,” CENTCOM said.

Read the full news on the next page.

Also watch ‘US-UK Deploy Fighter Jets to Attack Houthi Underground Warehouses’:



(nvc/idh)