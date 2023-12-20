Houthis Go Crazy in the Red Sea, Cargo IDR 463 T Diverted

#Houthis #Crazy #Red #Sea #Cargo #IDR #Diverted

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Wednesday, 12/20/2023 09:20 WIB

Photo: View of the British-owned, Japanese-operated Galaxy Leader cargo ship, reportedly captured by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea, in this leaflet image taken near Queensland, Australia, November 27, 2018. (via REUTERS/OWEN FOLEY/File Photo)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israel’s attack on the Palestinian Gaza region to fight the Hamas militia has had a new global impact. The Yemeni Houthi group showed solidarity with Hamas by attacking ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea.

This maneuver has also prompted shipping giants to change their routes. At least 12 shipping companies, including shipping giants Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, and AP Moller-Maersk, suspended Red Sea and Suez Canal transits due to security concerns.

British oil giant BP on Monday became the latest company to announce it would avoid the waters.

So far, shippers have diverted cargo worth more than US$ 30 billion (Rp. 463 trillion) from the Red Sea. The risks increased after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a coalition on Monday to protect trade in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

According to Paolo Montrone, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Maritime Trade Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel, there are currently 57 container ships sailing long distances across Africa instead of the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

“That number will increase as more and more take this route,” Montrone said CNBC InternationalWednesday (20/12/2023).

“The total container capacity of these vessels is 700,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs.)”

Antonella Teodoro, senior consultant for MDS Transmodal, said shipping companies can deploy additional vessels because fleet capacity has increased by more than 20% in the last 12 months to serve customers without delays.

“Demand is expected to remain the same so there is capacity available to keep ocean carriers on track and pick up containers once they are tied to these diverted vessels,” Teodoro told CNBC.

AP Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said he expected delays of two to four weeks. According to him, delays in goods will be felt most in Europe.

“Europe is more dependent on Suez. Delays will be felt in Europe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Middle East and Africa Director at The Global Counsel, Ahmed Helal, told Al Jazeera the “big impact” of the crisis will be on inflation. He said that because of the Houthi attacks and the transfer of ship routes, gas and oil prices had soared.

“Major central banks have cut interest rates to fight inflation and lower prices for consumers. But this disruption to the arteries of global trade has an impact on goods and energy, both oil and natural gas,” he said.

