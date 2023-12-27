Houthis increasingly openly attack Israeli port cities using drones

#Houthis #increasingly #openly #attack #Israeli #port #cities #drones

Illustration. Yemen’s Houthi militia is suspected of carrying out drone attacks on Israeli port cities and ships in the Red Sea. Photo: via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

Yemeni Militia, Houthiadmitted to launching a drone attack targeting the port city Israel Eilat, as well as commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group carried out drone strikes in Eilat and “other areas in Israeli-occupied Palestine”, as reported Al Jazeera.

Sarea also said the group launched missiles at the MSC United ship in the Red Sea, after the ship ignored three warning calls.

Shipping company MSC Mediterranean confirmed that the MSC United VIII, which was en route from the port of King Abdullah in Saudi Arabia to Karachi in Pakistan, experienced an attack.

The company is currently conducting an investigation and reporting the incident to the US-led naval coalition in the Red Sea, which was formed to “gang up” on the Houthis.

This statement also came a few hours after the British Maritime Trade Operations (UMKTO) also received a report about an incident involving a ship off the coast of Yemen, hit by a drone attack,

UMKTO reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday (26/12), about 111 kilometers outside Yemen’s Hodeidah port.

“A commercial shipping vessel was attacked by two suicide drones,” said Al Jazeera correspondent Resul Serdar, reporting from Djibouti across the sea from Yemen.

This drone incident occurred amid high tensions in the Red Sea, after the Houthis targeted ships on the Red Sea trade route, as a form of solidarity with Palestine amid Israeli aggression.

The United States previously said the Houthis had launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 commercial vessels with ties to dozens of countries.

After the series of incidents, the US recently announced a security coalition to protect commercial shipping routes from Houthi attacks and carry out regular patrols.

