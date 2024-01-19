Houthis Promise Not to Attack Ships from These 2 Countries

#Houthis #Promise #Attack #Ships #Countries

Photo: Houthi military helicopters fly over the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. (via REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The tensions that occur in the Red Sea mean that this trade route is avoided. However, a senior Houthi official promised safe passage for Russian and Chinese ships through the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Houthi group, which is supported by Iran, carried out attacks on commercial ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In an interview published by Russian media IzvestiaFriday (18/1/2024), senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti emphasized that the waters around Yemen, which some shipping companies are avoiding due to ongoing aggression, are safe as long as the ships do not connect with certain countries, in particular Israel.

“Meanwhile for other countries, including Russia and China, their shipments in this region are not threatened,” he said.

“In addition, we are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, as free navigation plays an important role for our country.”

He also emphasized that attacks on ships “linked to Israel” would continue.

The Iran-backed group recently said that ships linked to the US and UK were also easy targets after the two countries launched airstrikes in Yemen in response to repeated attacks.

The Houthi group on Friday morning claimed another attack on a US ship after the US launched new attacks on rebel targets a day earlier.

The Houthi group has launched a number of attacks on vital shipping lanes around Yemen since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7 with Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel.

In an interview, Bukhaiti said the blame for the ship attacks lay with the ships ignoring Houthi orders to change course.

“Ansar Allah does not aim to capture or sink this or that ship,” he said, using the group’s official name.

“Our goal is to increase the economic costs for the Jewish state to stop the massacre in Gaza.”

Bukhaiti defended his group’s seizure in November of the Galaxy Leader – a merchant ship linked to an Israeli businessman – as “a precautionary measure so that everyone can follow our terms.”

The crew who are still in custody, “are fine, and we welcome them warmly,” he added.

Although the Houthi group insisted that their attacks only targeted ships of certain nationalities, a US Navy commander said that the ships involved actually had ties to dozens of countries.

