Houthis Promise Safe Passage for Russian-Chinese Ships in Red Sea

Sanaa

The Houthi group promised safe passage for Russian and Chinese ships crossing the waters of the Red Sea. This promise was made by the Houthis when the Iran-backed group continued to launch a series of attacks on commercial ships, especially those linked to Israel, in these strategic waters.

As reported AFPFriday (19/1/2024), this promise was conveyed by a senior Houthi official named Mohammed al-Bukhaiti in an interview with Russian media, Izvestia, which was published on Friday (19/1).

Al-Bukhaiti emphasized that the waters around Yemen, which are avoided by a number of shipping companies due to rampant Houthi attacks, remain safe as long as the ships passing through are not linked to certain countries, especially Israel.

“For all other countries, including Russia and China, their shipping in the region is not threatened,” Al-Bukhaiti stressed in the interview.

“In addition, we are ready to ensure the safe passage of their ships in the Red Sea, because freedom of navigation plays a significant role for our country,” he said.

Al-Bukhaiti added that attacks on ships “linked to Israel” would continue.

The Houthis, recently, said that ships linked to the United States (US) and Britain would also be easy targets after the two countries launched air strikes in Yemen in response to attacks in the Red Sea.

