Houthis Will Put Up Strong Resistance After US Attacks Yemen

The Houthi militia threatened to retaliate after the United States launched another attack in Yemen on Saturday. The attack further raised tensions as Washington vowed to protect shipping from Houthi attacks.

Reported by , Sunday (14/1/2024), the attack adds to concerns about the escalation of the conflict that has spread in the Middle East since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war, while Iran’s allies were also involved in the conflict from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

President Joe Biden said the United States had sent a private message to Iran regarding the Houthi attacks. But Biden did not explain further.

“We delivered it personally and we believe we were well prepared,” Biden said.

The latest US attack came a day after dozens of American and British attacks on Houthi facilities in Yemen. A Houthi spokesman said the attack would be responded to firmly and strongly.

“This new attack will receive a firm, strong and effective response,” Houthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera, adding there were no injuries or “material damage”.

Meanwhile, another Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told that the attacks, including an overnight attack that hit a military base in Sanaa, had not had a significant impact on the group’s ability to prevent Israeli-affiliated ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. .

The Pentagon said on Friday that the US-British strikes had a “good impact.”

Furthermore, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on Saturday called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and warned of an increasingly dangerous situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Houthi Group said their maritime campaign aims to support Palestinians under Israeli siege and attacks in Gaza. Many of the ships they attacked had no known connection to Israel.

Previously, the guided missile destroyer Carney used Tomahawk missiles to carry out a follow-up attack on Saturday morning local time. According to the US, the attack was aimed at reducing the Houthi’s capabilities.

“To reduce the Houthis’ ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” US Central Command said in a statement on X.

