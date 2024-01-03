How a nude scene made Murder On The Dancefloor a hit again | Music

#nude #scene #Murder #Dancefloor #hit #Music

Europe was already captivated by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s pop classic in 2002 Murder On The Dancefloor. More than twenty years later, the song is successful again, now also in the US. And all thanks to a naked dancing Barry Keoghan.

This article may contain spoilers from the film Saltburn.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor who eliminates her opponents in a dance competition one by one by tripping or poisoning them. That image is inextricably linked to anyone who was old enough in 2002 to watch video clips on TMF and MTV. Murder On The Dancefloor.

But whose new film Saltburn (can be seen on Amazon Prime) around the holidays, a completely different image might be burned into your mind.

Saltburndirected by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), is about an Oxford student (Barry Keoghan) who is invited to his family’s estate by his wealthy fellow student (Jacob Elordi). The internet can’t stop talking about this film, which is somewhere between an erotic thriller and a black comedy.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

Ellis-Bextor didn’t know what to expect

Some unusual, sexually explicit scenes Saltburn are keeping people busy on social media. Also the final scene, in which Keoghan’s character Oliver dances naked through the mansion Murder On The Dancefloorloosens the tongues.

Ellis-Bextor was unprepared when she saw the scene. “I had only read a description that said the character would dance, but no further context. Luckily I have a quirky sense of humor, so I wanted to see it,” the singer tells People.

“I had no idea what role the song would play in the film, but I think it’s fantastic. Barry went all out and the whole song is used.” Ellis-Bextor thinks the song will haunt Keoghan for a long time. “Every time it’s shown where he is, people now think he’s going to strip,” she laughs.

Also Read:  Bassie and Adriaan documentary on television in January | Media

Keoghan, known for The Banshees of Inisherin in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, was dreading the scene for a moment, but not because he had to be naked. He thought dancing was scarier. “After one take I was completely ready and wanted to do it again and again,” he says Entertainment Weekly.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

Hit op TikTok en Spotify

The dance is already eagerly imitated on TikTok, but with clothes on. Ellis-Bextor himself also contributed. The singer proudly shares on Instagram how the song’s streams have skyrocketed since the film was released worldwide on Amazon Prime.

Spotify’s global Viral 50 chart, which lists the songs gaining popularity the fastest, is Murder On The Dancefloor on the rise. In the United States, where the song had not previously become a hit, it is in the top five of the Viral list.

But she also scores again in Ellis-Bextor’s home country, the United Kingdom, where the record already became a number 2 hit. She is even back in the top ten of the most streamed songs on Spotify.

Ellis-Bextor is thoroughly enjoying the attention for her biggest hit, which reached number four in the Netherlands. “How fun this is for me. I sing Murder On The Dancefloor for twenty years, but the song still manages to surprise me.”

The singer will perform on March 1 in the Oosterpoort in Groningen. Two days later she is in TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.

Also Read:  'My daughter doesn't invite me to Christmas, even though I look after her children three days a week' | Confessed

Murder On The Dancefloor was streamed almost a million times on December 29.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Posted on
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
Posted on
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Posted on
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News