How a nude scene made Murder On The Dancefloor a hit again | Music

Europe was already captivated by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s pop classic in 2002 Murder On The Dancefloor. More than twenty years later, the song is successful again, now also in the US. And all thanks to a naked dancing Barry Keoghan.

This article may contain spoilers from the film Saltburn.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor who eliminates her opponents in a dance competition one by one by tripping or poisoning them. That image is inextricably linked to anyone who was old enough in 2002 to watch video clips on TMF and MTV. Murder On The Dancefloor.

But whose new film Saltburn (can be seen on Amazon Prime) around the holidays, a completely different image might be burned into your mind.

Saltburndirected by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), is about an Oxford student (Barry Keoghan) who is invited to his family’s estate by his wealthy fellow student (Jacob Elordi). The internet can’t stop talking about this film, which is somewhere between an erotic thriller and a black comedy.

Ellis-Bextor didn’t know what to expect

Some unusual, sexually explicit scenes Saltburn are keeping people busy on social media. Also the final scene, in which Keoghan’s character Oliver dances naked through the mansion Murder On The Dancefloorloosens the tongues.

Ellis-Bextor was unprepared when she saw the scene. “I had only read a description that said the character would dance, but no further context. Luckily I have a quirky sense of humor, so I wanted to see it,” the singer tells People.

“I had no idea what role the song would play in the film, but I think it’s fantastic. Barry went all out and the whole song is used.” Ellis-Bextor thinks the song will haunt Keoghan for a long time. “Every time it’s shown where he is, people now think he’s going to strip,” she laughs.

Keoghan, known for The Banshees of Inisherin in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, was dreading the scene for a moment, but not because he had to be naked. He thought dancing was scarier. “After one take I was completely ready and wanted to do it again and again,” he says Entertainment Weekly.

Hit op TikTok en Spotify

The dance is already eagerly imitated on TikTok, but with clothes on. Ellis-Bextor himself also contributed. The singer proudly shares on Instagram how the song’s streams have skyrocketed since the film was released worldwide on Amazon Prime.

Spotify’s global Viral 50 chart, which lists the songs gaining popularity the fastest, is Murder On The Dancefloor on the rise. In the United States, where the song had not previously become a hit, it is in the top five of the Viral list.

But she also scores again in Ellis-Bextor’s home country, the United Kingdom, where the record already became a number 2 hit. She is even back in the top ten of the most streamed songs on Spotify.

Ellis-Bextor is thoroughly enjoying the attention for her biggest hit, which reached number four in the Netherlands. “How fun this is for me. I sing Murder On The Dancefloor for twenty years, but the song still manages to surprise me.”

The singer will perform on March 1 in the Oosterpoort in Groningen. Two days later she is in TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.

Murder On The Dancefloor was streamed almost a million times on December 29.