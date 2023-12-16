How a simple asparagus reduces the risk of colon cancer – Wel.nl

To prevent colon cancer, it is wise not to smoke, to drink little or no alcohol, and… to take an aspirin regularly.

Research has shown that regular use of low-dose aspirin (75-325 mg per day) can reduce the risk of colon cancer. A meta-analysis of 14 studies, published in 2018 in the journal JAMA Oncologyfound that the risk of colon cancer was reduced by about 30% in people who took aspirin daily.

The effect of aspirin on colon cancer is greatest in people at high risk for the disease. These are people with a family history of colon cancer, people with a hereditary predisposition to colon cancer, or people with certain intestinal diseases, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or ulcerative colitis.

Aspirin may also help reduce the risk of colon cancer recurrence. A study published in 2016 in the journal The Lancet Oncologyfound that the risk of colon cancer recurrence was reduced by about 35% in patients who took daily aspirin.

Bron(nen): Newspaper

