How AI Discovered a Possible Lithium Substitute in No Time

What until recently took scientists years and decades can now be achieved in days with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

It took AI and cloud-based supercomputers exactly 80 hours to sift through 32 million inorganic substances to 18 promising candidates that could be used to develop batteries other than the current ones.

I.e. as an alternative to some of the lithium quantities currently used.

The Microsoft team and the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) then narrowed the potential substances down to one.

It has been synthesized, shows promising results and can reduce lithium usage by up to 70%.

Such a discovery would have a huge impact because of the problems with mining lithium and its growing demand. Dubbed “white gold,” it’s used in batteries for everything from phones to electric cars.

However, demand may soon exceed supply, leading to shortages and rising prices for this metal.

It takes years to develop new deposits, and lithium mining is not particularly sustainable – huge amounts of water and energy are used, and the process often involves the use of chemicals that are toxic to the environment.

Therefore, a possible substitute with less content of “white gold” could turn out to be the Holy Grail of the auto industry.

Photo: Getty Images Lithium mining is unsustainable and comes at an environmental cost.

In traditional methods of synthesizing new substances, the first step is to read the published results of previous studies and analyze what approach to choose.

“However, one of the main challenges is that people publish their successes but not their failures,” explains Vijay Murugesan, head of the natural sciences department at the government laboratory PNNL. So others have no way to learn from mistakes and not repeat them.

Then there are tests and checks of the assumptions, which takes a lot of time, and if you make a mistake, it all starts over.

It is sought either how to improve already achieved achievements, or from all possible solutions by elimination to arrive at something new. There is also a lot of computation involved in this process, and this is where Microsoft’s cloud computing system comes into play.

Added to it are AI systems specially “learned in chemistry” – trained to make complex evaluations of chemical elements and search for suitable combinations.

They assess characteristics of substances related to energy, force, mechanical properties, etc. AI models are trained on huge databases of substance simulations.

Through this “knowledge” they are able to predict the properties of substances 1,500 times faster than traditional calculations.

From 32 million possible substances, the stable ones are first screened. Another AI tool filters molecules according to their reactivity, and a third filters them according to their potential to transfer energy.

This brings us to 800 best options for battery materials. At this stage, the supercomputer is turned on, which calculates with high accuracy the energy and movements of the atoms and molecules in each of the substances.

When the potential candidates were whittled down to 150, their practicality – availability and cost – was assessed and so they were whittled down to 23, of which 5 were already known and 18 were new.

This process takes 80 hours.

From the substances selected by the software, the scientists choose one to work with in a real laboratory – a solid state electrolyte. It contains lithium and sodium, as well as other elements, but the lithium content is significantly reduced – it is 70% less than is used in current batteries.

For now, according to the BBC, a battery with the new substance, called N2116, is powering a light bulb.

Its development is still in its early stages, its exact chemical properties are being optimized, and it may not perform as desired in larger-scale tests, explains Brian Abrahamson, PNNL’s chief digital officer.

However, he emphasizes that in this case it is not so important the discovery of this particular substance for making batteries, but the speed with which it happened.

The whole process, from the beginning to the development of a battery prototype, took less than 9 months.

Because, according to the team behind the project, the most important thing is that the achievement opens wide the door to quickly search for solutions in the fields of chemistry, physics and pharmacy.

